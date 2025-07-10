I judged this controller 'almost perfect' in my review and with a first ever discount in the Prime Day sales, I'd say it's even better

Scuf Valor Pro | Wired USB Type-C | Xbox, Windows | Hall effect thumbsticks | $109.99 $85.49 at Amazon (save $24.50 for Prime members)

This controller is comfy, responsive, and all its various buttons, sticks, and triggers feel very high-quality. There's little to dislike about the Valor Pro unless you really don't want to keep that cable. This is a great price for a Scuf controller, too.

We're past the anti-controller hate at this point in PC gamer culture, right? Right? Well, I sure hope so because my sweaty palms and fumbling fingers had never laid themselves on a finer controller than the Scuf Valor Pro for my review. And now it's looking mighty alluring with its first ever discount of $25 down to $85 at Amazon for Prime members (30-day trial here).

That's a mighty reasonable price for a premium Scuf controller. Most of them are upwards of $150 (apart from when they're on sale, as the Envision Pro is right now for $130 at Amazon). The Valor Pro was introduced as an explicit attempt to bring a premium, competitive controller into the more mainstream market, ie, more affordable, and right now it's even more so.

When I reviewed it, I pointed out that the only real problem it has is its lack of wireless connectivity. It didn't have 1,000 Hz polling at the time, but that can be enabled now (if it's not already enabled) with a firmware update, and there was a slight spring ping to one of the face buttons, but that's it. Everything else was ideal, except for the lack of wireless.

That made me knock off a couple of points, but not many, because you can't really slate a wired controller for being wired—some peripherals opt to keep the cable to keep costs low. There's also an argument to be made for keeping the cord to cut latency down as much as possible, which is exactly what some might want out of a competitive controller.

I did point out in my review, though, that competitive PC FPS gamers, specifically, will be using mouse and keyboard anyway, so that argument is at least somewhat nullified. But regardless, I don't think the lack of wireless is a massive drawback.

The main allure to the controller for me, apart from its four back paddles that are easy and intuitive to use, is just how high-quality it feels and how comfy it is to use. We're talking a whole host of pleasant mechanical clicks, a design that allows for easy bumper and trigger presses, plus of course Hall effect sticks.

It's also quite modular. You can take off the faceplate for a snazzy replacement, or replace the thumbsticks with long bois which are better for smaller aim adjustments.

If I was looking for a controller under $100 and I knew I wouldn't be bothered by the cable, this would without a doubt be the one I'd go for. I'd even go for it at full price, but for this first discount—and a pretty big one at that—it's not even a question. It feels more premium than its $85 might suggest, to me.

I have the Steel Gray version which costs $5 more, but the white one here for $85.49 looks great to my eyes, too.