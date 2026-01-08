An expired certificate led to the Logitech app going down for Mac users and despite a quick fix, G Hub is taking heat for 'long-standing issues' and 'AI nonsense'
New Year, same old Logi.
If you use Logitech gear on a macOS device—perhaps you got a brand new MX Master 4 over the holidays—and spotted it stopped working, that's because Logitech forgot to update its dev certificate. Whoopsie.
As reported by The Verge, the Logitech Subreddit saw Mac users complaining that their app wasn't working, and one comment showed that Logitech's developer certificate expired on January 6, 2026. Renewed five years previously on January 5, 2021, Logitech will have to stay vigilant at the start of 2031 to catch the same mistake.
Notably, this problem actually led to the resurgence of a two-year-old support Reddit thread of users teaching others how to get out of an Options+ boot loop. This thread was updated, with the original poster saying, "To anyone who is getting this Jan 6th, 2026 issue, the solution I found here 2 years ago will not work". This thread continues to say:
"It's embarrassing that they [Logitech] continue to have these long-standing issues while they continue to iterate on with their later mouse releases. It's not production ready. At this point, I'm considering using BetterMouse or other software, as it destroyed my MacBook Pro's battery life. Or if it comes to it, I'll switch to another mouse brand."
Logitech went into a little more detail on the problem in its most recent blog. In it, Logitech confirms it only affects macOS users and that users should download the patch installer to fix the problem. Both updates can be found on the blog. Options+ and Logitech G Hub both require updates should you use them, and the app version number remains unchanged.
Annoyingly, the app will not automatically update, as the expired certificate issue also hit the updater. That means the only way to solve the issue right now is to download the new version manually. Logitech does say not to uninstall the app, as you can lose progress that way, and it's unnecessary to do so.
Though the fix is now out in the wild, users over on Reddit have used the momentary outage to complain more broadly about Logitech's software. One user, with almost 300 upvotes, says, "What happened in the past 24 hours was unacceptable. I think you know that. I also think you know by now that you made thousands of people waste tens of thousands of hours (and probably millions in lost time) trying to figure out what’s broken this time."
They go on to state that the Logitech app is regularly a problem for them, and they took the outage as a normal part of using the app. Though I wouldn't go quite as far, and I think the app has gotten better over the last year, I have also run into my fair share of problems with it. This has gone from boot loops to needing to reinstall the entire app. One focus of this criticism is the "AI nonsense", and another was a user stuck wasting PC resources on the app due to the updater going wrong.
Though the problem is now fixed, it appears to have signalled a broader annoyance at Logitech's software, something that the company is likely well aware of.
