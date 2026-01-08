An expired certificate led to the Logitech app going down for Mac users and despite a quick fix, G Hub is taking heat for 'long-standing issues' and 'AI nonsense'

News
By published

New Year, same old Logi.

A photo of the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL gaming keyboard
(Image credit: Future)

If you use Logitech gear on a macOS device—perhaps you got a brand new MX Master 4 over the holidays—and spotted it stopped working, that's because Logitech forgot to update its dev certificate. Whoopsie.

As reported by The Verge, the Logitech Subreddit saw Mac users complaining that their app wasn't working, and one comment showed that Logitech's developer certificate expired on January 6, 2026. Renewed five years previously on January 5, 2021, Logitech will have to stay vigilant at the start of 2031 to catch the same mistake.

from

Annoyingly, the app will not automatically update, as the expired certificate issue also hit the updater. That means the only way to solve the issue right now is to download the new version manually. Logitech does say not to uninstall the app, as you can lose progress that way, and it's unnecessary to do so.

Though the fix is now out in the wild, users over on Reddit have used the momentary outage to complain more broadly about Logitech's software. One user, with almost 300 upvotes, says, "What happened in the past 24 hours was unacceptable. I think you know that. I also think you know by now that you made thousands of people waste tens of thousands of hours (and probably millions in lost time) trying to figure out what’s broken this time."

They go on to state that the Logitech app is regularly a problem for them, and they took the outage as a normal part of using the app. Though I wouldn't go quite as far, and I think the app has gotten better over the last year, I have also run into my fair share of problems with it. This has gone from boot loops to needing to reinstall the entire app. One focus of this criticism is the "AI nonsense", and another was a user stuck wasting PC resources on the app due to the updater going wrong.

Though the problem is now fixed, it appears to have signalled a broader annoyance at Logitech's software, something that the company is likely well aware of.

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2026

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


👉Check out our list of guides👈

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.