If your mouse input is totally busted in Marathon right now, I may have the fix

My first minutes with the Marathon server slam were less than ideal. Immediately upon seeing a menu, my mouse cursor began to stutter, menus opened and closed randomly on their own, and basic inventory management was impossible without switching to controller.

Apparently I'm not the only one, because Bungie has issued a statement on mouse input issues both on social channels and in-game: the team is working on a fix, but their best advice right now is basically turn off everything that could possibly mess with mouse input.

"If streaming, try streaming the whole screen and not the Marathon game window specifically," the statement reads. "If not streaming, or if the above doesn't work, try disabling Discord or Steam overlays. For Steam click Settings → In Game and then toggling off 'Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game'.

"We are aware of some third-party utilities that can introduce this problem. Try closing any screen sharing, screen capture, or screen measurement utilities."

Overlays are a common culprit for mouse issues like this, but for me, turning off both the Steam and Discord overlay (the latter of which wasn't on in the first place) didn't help. I turned off my Razer mouse software, switched off Steam background recording, and even killed Nvidia Broadcast (a voice filter tool) just in case that was randomly causing the problem. No dice.

The only thing that has worked for me is shutting down Discord entirely. I killed the app, fired up Marathon, and my mouse is now smooth. I turned all of my other functions back on except Discord and all systems are clear. Not exactly ideal, considering Discord is how I'll inevitably group with friends to try Marathon, but Bungie's in-game warning also suggests Discord's web-based app is another option.

Hopefully the bug is cleared up soon, because I was this close to plugging in a PS5 controller.