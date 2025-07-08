Amazon Prime isn't the only place to find killer deals today: Our favorite high-performance gaming laptop is $700 off direct from Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Pro | 16-inch | Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | 2560 x 1600 | 240Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $3,599.00 $2,897.49 at Lenovo (save $702.50)

Our pick for the best high-performance gaming laptop, the redesigned Legion Pro 71 not only looks great but delivers the best gaming performance you'll find in a current-gen machine. If you want the best gaming frame rates on a laptop, you'll find them here.

It's Prime Day, but that doesn't mean there aren't some great laptop deals to be found in other corners of the internet. If you're shopping for a great gaming laptop this week, you don't need to limit yourself to Amazon's offerings: there's a killer deal you can get direct from Lenovo.

Say hello to the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 gaming laptop: it's our pick for the best high-performance gaming laptop, and it's just over $700 off right now if you order it from Lenovo. That's a great deal, no Amazon Prime needed.

I'm not an expert on this laptop, so please let me turn you over to PC Gamer's own Hardware Editor-In-Chief Dave James, who reviewed the Legion Pro back in May and called it "a real solid slab of gaming laptop goodness" before scoring it with a whopping 87%.

"It's robust, feels dense, and is the most powerful and performant of all the new notebooks we've been testing in this generation," Dave said. "It may feel like a classic big gaming laptop, but it's still got some tricks up its sleeve which make it a great modern gaming laptop."

Among the pros of the Legion, Dave notes its stylish chassis, excellent power management options, and its "glorious" OLED screen that feels "feels pleasingly bright in a well-lit springtime office" with "pin-sharp contrast."

Performance? Yes. "This is outright the most performant RTX 5080-toting gaming laptop I've tested so far," Dave gushed. "Lenovo has tuned its system to the point where it genuinely delivers on frame rates. That's even true when we put it up against the RTX 5090 in the Razer Blade 16."

There are a few downsides to the Legion, however. Dave calls it a "big boi" laptop, because it's not exactly what you'd call slim, and even with the hefty sale, it's a pricey one. The battery life is also what Dave describes as a "major let-down," so I don't think you'll be able to stray far from the nearest wall outlet while gaming.

The pros far outweigh the cons, though, and if you're looking for high performance from a gaming laptop, we don't think you'll find better. You can read Dave's full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review here.