The videogame voice actors' strike officially ends as performers ratify agreement between SAG-AFTRA and publishers

One year after launching a strike of videogame performers and a month after suspending that strike on reaching a tentative agreement with publishers, SAG-AFTRA has announced that its members have ratified the new Interactive Media Agreement, bringing a definitive end to the strike.

According to SAG-AFTRA, over 95% of voting members approved the new agreement, a definitive show of support. The new agreement appears to have secured some significant concessions in terms of payment, but the big hangup in negotiations was reportedly AI protections for performers.

"The new contract also accomplishes performer safety guardrails and gains around AI," SAG-AFTRA wrote in its announcement. "Including consent and disclosure requirements for AI digital replica use and the ability for performers to suspend consent for the generation of new AI material during a strike."

This seems like a positive development for performers, though the consent and disclosure provision may prove ineffective. Big name voice actors like Troy Baker or Ashly Burch might have the leverage to refuse consent, but journeyman performers could find themselves in the position of "sign this AI consent form, or you don't get the part."

All the same, SAG-AFTRA members were clearly satisfied with the agreement, or at least ready for the strike to end, and this particular battle between artists and AI can finally draw to a close.