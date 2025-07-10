The videogame voice actors' strike officially ends as performers ratify agreement between SAG-AFTRA and publishers
AI was a huge sticking point, and it looks like SAG-AFTRA won some concessions.
One year after launching a strike of videogame performers and a month after suspending that strike on reaching a tentative agreement with publishers, SAG-AFTRA has announced that its members have ratified the new Interactive Media Agreement, bringing a definitive end to the strike.
According to SAG-AFTRA, over 95% of voting members approved the new agreement, a definitive show of support. The new agreement appears to have secured some significant concessions in terms of payment, but the big hangup in negotiations was reportedly AI protections for performers.
"The new contract also accomplishes performer safety guardrails and gains around AI," SAG-AFTRA wrote in its announcement. "Including consent and disclosure requirements for AI digital replica use and the ability for performers to suspend consent for the generation of new AI material during a strike."
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
This seems like a positive development for performers, though the consent and disclosure provision may prove ineffective. Big name voice actors like Troy Baker or Ashly Burch might have the leverage to refuse consent, but journeyman performers could find themselves in the position of "sign this AI consent form, or you don't get the part."
All the same, SAG-AFTRA members were clearly satisfied with the agreement, or at least ready for the strike to end, and this particular battle between artists and AI can finally draw to a close.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.