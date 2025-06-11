Videogame voice actors strike 'suspended' following agreement with game companies: 'All SAG-AFTRA members are instructed to return to work'
After nearly a year on strike, voice actors are back on the job.
A day after reaching a tentative agreement with major game companies over "critical AI protections" for voice actors, the SAG-AFTRA union has suspended the strike that's been ongoing since July 2024 and given its members the green light to return to work.
That the strike is "suspended" and not ended is meaningful, as the new agreement still has to be ratified by union membership. But the finish line is close enough that SAG-AFTRA members are now back on the job.
"All SAG-AFTRA members are instructed to return to work on productions under the IMA, including work promoting or publicizing projects produced under the IMA," the union said in today's announcement.
"The SAG-AFTRA National Board will meet in special session tomorrow, June 12, 2025, to consider the tentative agreement. If approved, it will be sent out for ratification by the union’s membership in accordance with established policy. Details of the agreement will be released at that time."
The voice actors strike began on July 26, 2024, demanding "fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the AI use of their faces, voices, and bodies." Game makers, of course, said they'd already offered "meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation," and expressed disappointment when the strike was announced that "the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal."
A statement provided to PC Gamer by a representative of the game companies involved in the new deal shed a little preliminary light on what it includes.
"We are pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement that reflects the important contributions of SAG-AFTRA-represented performers in videogames," said Audrey Cooling, spokesperson for the videogame producers party to the Interactive Media Agreement. "This agreement builds on three decades of successful partnership between the interactive entertainment industry and the union.
"It delivers historic wage increases of over 24% for performers, enhanced health and safety protections, and industry-leading AI provisions requiring transparency, consent and compensation for the use of digital replicas in games. We look forward to continuing to work with performers to create new and engaging entertainment experiences for billions of players throughout the world."
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
