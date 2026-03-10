Mega Man 11 actor won't return for the next game in the series because Capcom refuses to work under a union contract

The SAG-AFTRA union has issued a "do not work" order against the upcoming Mega Man: Dual Override.

Veteran voice actor Ben Diskin, who provided the voice of Mega Man in the 2018 release Mega Man 11, says he won't be returning to the series because Capcom refuses to use unionized voice actors.

Diskin isn't the original or only voice of Mega Man, but Mega Man 11 is both the most recent and best selling entry in the game series. That naturally made him the presumptive choice for the character in the upcoming Mega Man: Dual Override, which is expected out in 2027, and so his withdrawal comes as a surprise.

