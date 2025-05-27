More than 60% of Capcom's digital game sales last year were on PC
Remember the days when Capcom didn't really play with PC? A lot has changed.
If you've been with us for a while, you may recall that it was kind of a big deal when Capcom announced that Monster Hunter World was coming to PC. (Alas, poor Dauntless.) We had to wait a little longer for it than our console pals, but when it finally showed up it turned out to be a big hit—and suddenly Capcom was all about gaming on PC, saying in 2021 that it wanted PC to be its main platform in the future, with a target of 50% of its sales on PC by 2022, or maybe 2023.
Capcom may have been underestimating the potential for PC sales growth in those estimates, as it turns out. We already know the company posted its eighth consecutive year of record profits in its most recent fiscal report, driven by the ongoing success of Monster Hunter Wilds, but an interesting detail that went buried amidst all the numbers is just how much of a role PC sales played in that success: As noted by Tweaktown, fully 60% of Capcom's digital game sales in the company's fiscal year—and more than 54% of total game sales, including physical—belong to PC.
PC has been moving steadily upward in terms of its importance to Capcom in recent years, but this is a significant surge. In the company's previous fiscal year, for instance, PC game sales account for a little over 52% of its digital game sales, and 47% of its total sales. But the real tale of the tape is in actual unit numbers: Console digital unit sales slipped slightly, from 19.7 million in FY2023 to 18.5 million in FY2024—but PC unit sales jumped from 21.6 million units in FY23 to 28.2 million in FY24.
That's a big jump, without an equivalent erosion on the console side—it's down, but nowhere near as much—and to my admittedly-not-an-analyst eye, it points to a market that's been rather dramatically under-served by Capcom's focus, until recent years, on consoles.
Dauntless, whose name I invoked earlier, is probably as emblematic of that as any individual game out there: Its reveal in late 2016 grabbed eyeballs in large part because it was the Monster Hunter on PC we'd all been waiting for, and despite some shortcomings it was a hit for the same reason—until the real deal came along to steal its thunder. And it wasn't a fluke: Despite performance problems that have saddled it with a "mixed" user rating, more than half of Monster Hunter Wilds' sales in February 2025 were on Steam.
So it's good news for Capcom, and good new for PC gamers, too—with performance like that, we can be pretty confident that PC versions of Capcom games will arrive side-by-side with console releases. Now if someone could just get that message to Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick, we'd be all set.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.