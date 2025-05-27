More than 60% of Capcom's digital game sales last year were on PC

If you've been with us for a while, you may recall that it was kind of a big deal when Capcom announced that Monster Hunter World was coming to PC. (Alas, poor Dauntless.) We had to wait a little longer for it than our console pals, but when it finally showed up it turned out to be a big hit—and suddenly Capcom was all about gaming on PC, saying in 2021 that it wanted PC to be its main platform in the future, with a target of 50% of its sales on PC by 2022, or maybe 2023.

Capcom may have been underestimating the potential for PC sales growth in those estimates, as it turns out. We already know the company posted its eighth consecutive year of record profits in its most recent fiscal report, driven by the ongoing success of Monster Hunter Wilds, but an interesting detail that went buried amidst all the numbers is just how much of a role PC sales played in that success: As noted by Tweaktown, fully 60% of Capcom's digital game sales in the company's fiscal year—and more than 54% of total game sales, including physical—belong to PC.

PC has been moving steadily upward in terms of its importance to Capcom in recent years, but this is a significant surge. In the company's previous fiscal year, for instance, PC game sales account for a little over 52% of its digital game sales, and 47% of its total sales. But the real tale of the tape is in actual unit numbers: Console digital unit sales slipped slightly, from 19.7 million in FY2023 to 18.5 million in FY2024—but PC unit sales jumped from 21.6 million units in FY23 to 28.2 million in FY24.

That's a big jump, without an equivalent erosion on the console side—it's down, but nowhere near as much—and to my admittedly-not-an-analyst eye, it points to a market that's been rather dramatically under-served by Capcom's focus, until recent years, on consoles.

Dauntless, whose name I invoked earlier, is probably as emblematic of that as any individual game out there: Its reveal in late 2016 grabbed eyeballs in large part because it was the Monster Hunter on PC we'd all been waiting for, and despite some shortcomings it was a hit for the same reason—until the real deal came along to steal its thunder. And it wasn't a fluke: Despite performance problems that have saddled it with a "mixed" user rating, more than half of Monster Hunter Wilds' sales in February 2025 were on Steam.

So it's good news for Capcom, and good new for PC gamers, too—with performance like that, we can be pretty confident that PC versions of Capcom games will arrive side-by-side with console releases. Now if someone could just get that message to Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick, we'd be all set.