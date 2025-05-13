10 million Monster Hunter Wilds sales helped Capcom post its 8th consecutive year of record profits

Capcom just released its consolidated financial results for the 2024 fiscal year, and the results look good. In fact, they look better than they ever have: In an accompanying press release, Capcom said it achieved its highest ever annual profits for the eighth year in a row, reporting a net income of ¥48.45 billion/$328 million.

In addition to record profits, Capcom also reported 51.87 million game sales, yet another all-time high for the company. Attributing the success to "flagship series performance," Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Wilds had sold over 10 million copies by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

(Image credit: Capcom)

We liked the latest Monster Hunter quite a bit in our Wilds review, though I'll confess I'm hoping that Capcom can set aside some of that record-breaking income to push out a few sorely-needed performance patches for its sales leader.

It wasn't just Wilds bolstering Capcom sales, though. According to the FY2024 earnings supplement, Monster Hunter: World added another 3.1 million sales during FY2024 while Monster Hunter: Rise sold another 2.4 million copies. Altogether, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 100 million copies. A proud day for palicoes everywhere.

Beyond hitting dinosaurs with hammers, Resident Evil brought in over 8 million sales with its various remakes, and Street Fighter brought in more than 1.3 million fighters to throw a few fireballs. Even Dragon's Dogma 2—which some especially enlightened minds have recognized as a GOTY-worthy great—added another million to Capcom's annual sales total.

Looking ahead, Capcom says its plans for the immediate future are focused on growing its catalog sales—that is, sales for games released in the previous fiscal year or earlier. In 2025, we can safely expect a continued emphasis on Monster Hunter Wilds post-release support (with an all but inevitable Master Rank expansion waiting somewhere in the wings). And hey, an Onimusha 2 remaster coming later this month can't hurt.