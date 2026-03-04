Capcom makes the majority of its sales on PC, and it expects the 'ratio to continue increasing'

PC beats PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox by a large margin when it comes to Capcom game sales, the publisher has confirmed in its latest quarterly report. It's a pretty astonishing figure: PC sales make up "approximately" 50 percent of total unit sales. That means other platforms—the aforementioned consoles and smartphones—share the other 50 percent of sales.

"As of the third quarter, PC sales account for approximately 50% of total unit sales, and we expect this ratio to continue increasing," the report says.

"Accordingly, we will further strengthen our PC development framework," the report goes on. "The technical expertise gained from addressing increasing program complexity and performance challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to future title development."

Capcom is alluding to the ongoing performance issues that have blighted Monster Hunter Wilds since launch. The publisher has been slow to implement fixes but, as Lincoln Carpenter reports, the most recent patch actually made a decent difference. The game has generally hovered between mixed and negative reviews on Steam mostly as a result of performance, but nowadays sits on a "mostly positive".

Capcom addresses this in its report. "Up to this point, we have been addressing various issues, including technical challenges, on an ongoing basis."

The statistic relates to Capcom's Q3 2025 report, which was prepared before the release of Resident Evil Requiem. The publisher's success on PC is noteworthy because Capcom hasn't always issued PC ports on day one: it took eight months for Monster Hunter World to hit Steam and longer for Monster Hunter Rise, though the latter was initially marketed as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The PS3 / Xbox 360 era saw a lot of long delays between console and PC releases.

That's clearly a thing of the past: Capcom's COO said in 2021 that PC is now the main platform for its games. In 2024, PC dominated Capcom's digital sales, making up 60 percent in total.