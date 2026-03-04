Capcom makes the majority of its sales on PC, and it expects the 'ratio to continue increasing'

PC makes up "approximately" half of all sales while other platforms share the rest.

A hunter squaring up to Elder Dragon Gogmazios.
(Image credit: Capcom)

PC beats PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox by a large margin when it comes to Capcom game sales, the publisher has confirmed in its latest quarterly report. It's a pretty astonishing figure: PC sales make up "approximately" 50 percent of total unit sales. That means other platforms—the aforementioned consoles and smartphones—share the other 50 percent of sales.

"As of the third quarter, PC sales account for approximately 50% of total unit sales, and we expect this ratio to continue increasing," the report says.

