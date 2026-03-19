Capcom proudly announces 2025 was its 12th straight year of growth, and it has PC to thank for it

Capcom CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto says PC will soon surpass consoles as "the world's leading gaming platform", and that it is already driving most of the publisher's own game sales. The company's latest annual report features some truly world-class management speak about things like Capcom's "value creation strategy", more charts than you can shake a stick at, and a not-unjustified pride in the publisher's 12th straight year of growth.

"In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Capcom achieved its 12th consecutive year of increased operating profit, 10th consecutive year of 10%-or-better operating profit growth, and 8th consecutive year of record highs across all profit indicators," reads the report.

One major takeaway from the results is that PC increasingly accounts for most of Capcom's game sales, continuing a trend that has seen the publisher increasingly prioritise PC versions of its marquee titles. Capcom's COO said in 2021 that PC is now the main platform for its games and, in 2024, the platform dominated its digital sales, making up around 60 percent in total.

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For FY 2025 that ratio was slightly down, but sales overall were up, with PC accounting for "approximately" 50 percent of sales, with the report adding "we expect this ratio to continue increasing." Over the nine month period covered in the report, Capcom sold 19.1 million PC games. Notably this period does not include Resident Evil Requiem, which launched day one on Steam and has sold like hot cakes.

CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto chimes in under the heading "Strengthening our presence in the PC market," and says the following:

"I believe that the PC will further establish itself as the world’s leading gaming platform, which will serve to increase the value of the PC market. As mentioned above, the Group has been working on the PC platform from an early stage, but in addition to that, we will work to gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics and trends of the PC market and PC users, and bolster our game development and sales strategies with that in mind."

This follows on from the positive noises made in its recent financial report, and it definitely seems like the days when games like Monster Hunter World would take eight months to make it to Steam after console are long gone. Capcom in fact addressed Monster Hunter Wilds' PC performance issues, saying that "the technical expertise gained from addressing increasing program complexity and performance challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to future title development."

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(Image credit: Capcom)

The publisher has been slow with the fixes but, as PCG's Lincoln Carpenter noted, the most recent patch actually made a difference. The game's reviews now sit at "mostly positive" on Steam, after a period where they were decidedly mixed (and most of the negative ones were about the performance).

Finally, Tsujimoto says Capcom intends to "step up our investment in and utilization of movies. As a more familiar medium than games, movies serve as a means of conveying the worldview and appeal of our content. They also act as a gateway to our IP for people who have never played our games.

"Going forward, we will actively invest in the production of movies featuring our IP, and by having them viewed by audiences around the world, we hope to increase the visibility of our games and expand sales."

Which is not surprising: even the older Resident Evil movies were a billion dollar franchise, and later this year will see the release of a reboot from Weapons director Zach Cregger. But even the likes of Devil May Cry have benefitted from this strategy, with the Netflix series significantly boosting sales of DMC5.