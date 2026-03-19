Capcom proudly announces 2025 was its 12th straight year of growth, and it has PC to thank for it

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"We will work to gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics and trends of the PC market and PC users."

Capcom&#039;s Osaka HQ
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto says PC will soon surpass consoles as "the world's leading gaming platform", and that it is already driving most of the publisher's own game sales. The company's latest annual report features some truly world-class management speak about things like Capcom's "value creation strategy", more charts than you can shake a stick at, and a not-unjustified pride in the publisher's 12th straight year of growth.

"In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Capcom achieved its 12th consecutive year of increased operating profit, 10th consecutive year of 10%-or-better operating profit growth, and 8th consecutive year of record highs across all profit indicators," reads the report.

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"I believe that the PC will further establish itself as the world’s leading gaming platform, which will serve to increase the value of the PC market. As mentioned above, the Group has been working on the PC platform from an early stage, but in addition to that, we will work to gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics and trends of the PC market and PC users, and bolster our game development and sales strategies with that in mind."

A hunter squaring up to Elder Dragon Gogmazios.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The publisher has been slow with the fixes but, as PCG's Lincoln Carpenter noted, the most recent patch actually made a difference. The game's reviews now sit at "mostly positive" on Steam, after a period where they were decidedly mixed (and most of the negative ones were about the performance).

Finally, Tsujimoto says Capcom intends to "step up our investment in and utilization of movies. As a more familiar medium than games, movies serve as a means of conveying the worldview and appeal of our content. They also act as a gateway to our IP for people who have never played our games.

"Going forward, we will actively invest in the production of movies featuring our IP, and by having them viewed by audiences around the world, we hope to increase the visibility of our games and expand sales."

Which is not surprising: even the older Resident Evil movies were a billion dollar franchise, and later this year will see the release of a reboot from Weapons director Zach Cregger. But even the likes of Devil May Cry have benefitted from this strategy, with the Netflix series significantly boosting sales of DMC5.

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Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

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