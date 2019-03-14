Monster Hunter: World's second largest audience was on PC

Capcom has been courting PC recently, with a bunch of great ports and multiplatform releases, including Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 2 Remake. It seems to have paid off for the publisher, as Monster Hunter World didn't just exceed expectations on PC, it was the game's second largest platform.

We already knew Capcom was happy with how the PC version had performed, but Capcom's marketing director Antoine Molant confirmed just how well it had done.

"Without getting into details, it’s the second biggest one for Monster Hunter World amongst all platforms, therefore incredibly important," Molant told PCGamesInsider.biz.

The PC release also helped Monster Hunter: World find a greater audience in Europe, where PC is more prominent and there isn't the die-hard audience the series already has in Japan.

"While we always try to treat our various audiences the same way, the Monster Hunter World console versions were the lead platforms, and PC had to be released at a later date," said Molant. "This actually helped as the PC version has had its own window for promotion, PR, marketing. Some countries like Germany or Russia also performed extremely well on the PC front. All of this really increased our success in Europe."

Monster Hunter: World was also the first Capcom game to exceed 10 million units shipped, contributing to a year of record high profits for the publisher. There's an expansion coming later this year, too, if you've still got a monster-slaying itch.

