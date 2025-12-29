GOG crawls out from under CD Projekt Red with a new owner and teases 'ambitious' plans for classic game 'rescue missions' starting next year

News
By published

Don't worry: Your library of games is safe.

gog logo
(Image credit: GOG)

No one really does it like GOG, the classic and DRM-free digital storefront that, up until today, was owned by Witcher developer CD Projekt Red.

GOG always had you covered when you got an itch to play some old '90s shooter that you lost the CD key to long ago. And according to its new owner, it has some big goals for next year and beyond when it comes to expanding its library of classic games.

Announced today, GOG will now be in the hands of Michal Kicinski. Kicinski isn't some random suit, however, he was a co-founder of GOG when it started in 2008 under CD Projekt Red—which he also co-founded.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.