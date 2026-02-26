After practically disappearing for two years, Warner Bros. Games will 'return to some of [its] biggest franchises' starting next year
"2025 was a year of reset".
With Warner Bros. deep in the bidding wars, potentially being acquired by Netflix or Paramount, all the discussion has been on the company's film and TV divisions. In fact, Netflix's $83 billion deal shockingly "didn’t attribute any value" to Warner Bros. venture into gaming, despite Hogwarts Legacy raking in over 15 million copies sold and $1 billion in earnings by May 2023. That makes it one of the best-selling games of all time.
Admittedly, Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1, released later in 2023, have been Warner Bros. Games' only real bright spots over the past few years, aside from Lego Games. Since then, it's launched the infamous Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, re-released MultiVersus (which didn't fare any better the second time around), and ported a bunch of games to the Nintendo Switch. Oh, and don't forget about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, because I know I did.
Speaking in an earnings call earlier today, as reported by Variety, WB Games CEO JB Perrette acknowledged that "2025 was a year of reset", explaining the quiet period of late, going on to say that the company got "distracted going after too many IPs with too broad a set of studios."
However, that all changes now. Well, next year, really, despite the company releasing a new Lego Batman and a Game of Thrones mobile game: "The real fruits will start coming in 2027-2028 when we return to some of our biggest franchises".
While I wish Perrette were referring to a sequel to Avalanche's Mad Max game over ten years later, instead, I assume he's thinking more about future Harry Potter games, Mortal Kombat, and potentially getting Rocksteady back in Arkham. In other words, Warner Bros. Games' biggest hits. Probably not Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 2, though—I think it's a safe bet that's not going to happen.
Whether this renewed sign of life within WB Games pays off, I'm curious whether it will factor into any of the ongoing deals thrown on the table to purchase the company, after its gaming division was utterly dismissed.
