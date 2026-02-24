GOG declares 'The future of preservation is decided by players who give a sh*t' after New Blood CEO expresses concern for the storefront's lifespan
Your library needs you.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The newly-independent classic game slingers at GOG would like you to know something: the whole business of keeping old games going only works if you give a damn about it, so please do so.
GOG was responding to comments made by New Blood CEO Dave Oshry, who told RPG Site that GOG's up against the fact that it's "still 1 to 5% of the sales on Steam… I love their preservation efforts and everything they're trying to do, but they need enough people to give a shit, or how long are they even going to be around?"
While GOG didn't quite strike the same tone—not only is it probably bad PR to suggest your storefront is inches from the woodchipper, but in my own chat with the new bosses, they suggested it had been doing pretty well of late—it did agree with Oshry's overall point. "[Oshry's] right about one thing: game preservation only works if people care," wrote GOG on X.
That does not mean going about your day while sometimes ambiently remembering that Heroes of Might and Magic 3 was really good (though I think you should do that too), it means, well, giving GOG money, for one thing.
It also means showing rights-holders you care about forgotten series and trying, as much as you can, to buy things without DRM. "Buy DRM-free, vote on the Dreamlist, join GOG Patrons. If games matter to you, show it. And let’s prove together that preservation isn’t niche. It’s necessary."
We appreciate Dave’s honesty, and he’s right about one thing: game preservation only works if people care.GOG was built to make sure the games that shaped us live forever. And with the support of our community, we’ve been doing exactly that for almost 20 years.The future of… https://t.co/A53YtwtTD8February 23, 2026
Which I suppose is true. I'll be honest: though I like GOG as a storefront and agree with its quest to keep old games alive, my skin does always crawl a bit when profit-seeking entities adopt the stance of a moral crusade. It rings a little of the classic Stewart Lee "Values of the Carphone Warehouse" bit. But my cynicism aside: there are plenty of people at GOG who truly care about this stuff, and I would like them to keep having the opportunity to act on it.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.