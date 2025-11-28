GOG says it's 'proud to give Horses a home' after the horror game was rejected by Steam, but commenters won't let it forget the time it rejected another horror game
Horses won't be leaving GOG, but it isn't the first game to get this treatment from big storefronts.
Horror adventure game Horses was rejected by Steam after it was submitted in 2023 for, as the storefront put it, "content that appears, in our judgment, to depict sexual conduct involving a minor." Developer Santa Ragione has argued that the scene in question was not sexual and that it has since been changed to feature an adult character anyway, but Valve has declined to re-review the game.
Horses is still set to release on other storefronts like the Epic Games Store and the Humble Store, with GOG going so far as to say that it's "proud to give Horses a home on GOG" in a post on X—but onlookers are using that pledge of support to shine a light on a different game.
We’re proud to give HORSES a home on GOG, giving players another way to enjoy the game. We’ve always believed that players should be able to choose the experiences that speak to them.To support the Santa Ragione studio in this difficult time, we’ve decided to launch pre-orders… pic.twitter.com/dWMAlFIEvsNovember 28, 2025
The game in question is Devotion, a 2019 Taiwanese horror game that was review bombed after an alleged joke at the expense of Chinese president Xi Jinping was discovered in a piece of environment art. Devotion's publisher pulled it from Steam, and it never returned. The publisher also had its business license revoked.
In 2020, GOG announced that it would be selling Devotion, but then retracted the announcement "after receiving many messages from gamers."
GOG's above X post encourages people to pre-order Horses on GOG since they can't on Steam, but the replies are full of commenters reminding GOG of its history with Devotion.
A repost of GOG's Devotion rejection from Only_Redacted reads, "Should've shown this energy for Red Candle's Devotion. I love GOG, but I still feel disappointed over that."
"Never mind the horse, let's talk about the elephant in the room," said Mellow_Online1.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Though still not available on Steam or GOG, Devotion can be purchased directly from developer Red Candle Games' website. The studio went on to make the excellent Nine Sols, which is available on Steam.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.