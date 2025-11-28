GOG says it's 'proud to give Horses a home' after the horror game was rejected by Steam, but commenters won't let it forget the time it rejected another horror game

Horror adventure game Horses was rejected by Steam after it was submitted in 2023 for, as the storefront put it, "content that appears, in our judgment, to depict sexual conduct involving a minor." Developer Santa Ragione has argued that the scene in question was not sexual and that it has since been changed to feature an adult character anyway, but Valve has declined to re-review the game.

Horses is still set to release on other storefronts like the Epic Games Store and the Humble Store, with GOG going so far as to say that it's "proud to give Horses a home on GOG" in a post on X—but onlookers are using that pledge of support to shine a light on a different game.

We’re proud to give HORSES a home on GOG, giving players another way to enjoy the game. We’ve always believed that players should be able to choose the experiences that speak to them.To support the Santa Ragione studio in this difficult time, we’ve decided to launch pre-orders… pic.twitter.com/dWMAlFIEvsNovember 28, 2025

The game in question is Devotion, a 2019 Taiwanese horror game that was review bombed after an alleged joke at the expense of Chinese president Xi Jinping was discovered in a piece of environment art. Devotion's publisher pulled it from Steam, and it never returned. The publisher also had its business license revoked.

In 2020, GOG announced that it would be selling Devotion, but then retracted the announcement "after receiving many messages from gamers."

GOG's above X post encourages people to pre-order Horses on GOG since they can't on Steam, but the replies are full of commenters reminding GOG of its history with Devotion.

A repost of GOG's Devotion rejection from Only_Redacted reads, "Should've shown this energy for Red Candle's Devotion. I love GOG, but I still feel disappointed over that."

"Never mind the horse, let's talk about the elephant in the room," said Mellow_Online1.

Though still not available on Steam or GOG, Devotion can be purchased directly from developer Red Candle Games' website. The studio went on to make the excellent Nine Sols, which is available on Steam.