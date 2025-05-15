Critical Role's Matt Mercer and Laura Bailey are hosting this year's Future Games Show summer event

The hosts for Future Games Show's summer showcase have been revealed, and this year we can expect to see Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer take the stage to guide us through a plethora of video game trailers, interviews, and news. Over 40 games will be featured in this year's showcase too, so if you've been waiting for an update on something there's a strong chance you'll get one here.

This will be the second time Laura Bailey is hosting the showcase, and she seems ecstatic to be back. When sharing the news, she stated "I’m delighted to confirm that I'll be returning to present the Future Games Show for the second time. I’m really looking forward to sharing the stage with my good friend and Critical Role co-star Matthew Mercer. We’ll have a great mix of indie games and blockbuster titles to help you discover something new."

Mercer also expressed his excitement to be hosting the show for the first time, "I’m thrilled to reveal I will be hosting the Future Games Show this summer. Laura tells me I’m going to have a blast! Make sure to mark your calendars, because it’s going to be a stacked presentation full of world premieres, game demo drops and insightful developer interviews. See you in June!"

You'll be able to tune into the Future Games Show summer showcase at 4 PM ET (9 PM BST) on June 7, and the show will be hosted on YouTube, Bilibili, Twitch, X, Facebook, TikTok, and by our friends over at GamesRadar. So, there's no excuse to not watch it, really. Especially with such wonderful hosts talking us through everything and a mass of exclusive content ready to be shared.

Don't just bounce as soon as it's finished either. FGS Live From Los Angeles will be airing straight after the showcase, and there will be additional exclusive trailers, interviews, and news for you to sink your teeth into. So fret not, if your most anticipated game for 2025 wasn't shown off in the main summer showcase, there's always this event too.