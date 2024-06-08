The biggest announcements and trailers from the 2024 summer gaming showcases

The parade of 2024 summer gaming showcases has begun, and since no mortal gamer can hold this much news in their head at once, we're collecting all the big trailers and announcements here for you to peruse at your leisure.

(If you're wondering what the cool image above is, it's from the cinematic trailer for upcoming RTS Battle Aces.)

Sony State of Play

The big announcement: God of War Ragnarök on PC

The big news for PC gamers at May's Sony State of Play stream was no big surprise: God of War Ragnarök is on its way to Steam on September 19. Just make sure you have a PSN account...

More Sony State of Play news

Summer Game Fest

The big announcement: Civilization 7 is coming in 2025

The biggest news at this year's Summer Game Fest, at least for us older PC gaming practitioners, was the announcement that Civilization 7 is on the way next year. We already knew Firaxis was working on the next game in the legendary grand strategy series, but it's nice to have it confirmed. The bad news is that they didn't reveal much—details won't come until August.

More Summer Game Fest news

Indie showcases

The big story: It's been a great year for action roguelikes

Even putting aside Hades 2, it's been a strong year for the action roguelike genre. The Rogue Prince of Persia released in early access and is really cool, we recently previewed Windblown, and at this year's Devolver Direct, former lead Dead Cells designer Sébastien Benard announced Tenjutsu. (It's not a roguelike, but 2D platformer Possessors looks pretty sweet, too.)

Below, find more news from showcases like Day of the Devs, Devolver Direct, Wholesome Direct, and the Future Games Show:

Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Game Showcase is on Sunday, June 9 at 9 am Pacific. It'll be followed by a Call of Duty-focused stream. We'll update this section after it's over.

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is on Sunday, June 9 at 1 pm Pacific. We'll update this section after it's over.

Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward is on Monday, June 10 at 12 pm Pacific. We'll update this section after it's over.