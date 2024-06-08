The biggest announcements and trailers from the 2024 summer gaming showcases
All the big reveals from Sony, Microsoft, Summer Game Fest, the PC Gaming Show, and more.
The parade of 2024 summer gaming showcases has begun, and since no mortal gamer can hold this much news in their head at once, we're collecting all the big trailers and announcements here for you to peruse at your leisure.
(If you're wondering what the cool image above is, it's from the cinematic trailer for upcoming RTS Battle Aces.)
Sony State of Play
The big announcement: God of War Ragnarök on PC
The big news for PC gamers at May's Sony State of Play stream was no big surprise: God of War Ragnarök is on its way to Steam on September 19. Just make sure you have a PSN account...
More Sony State of Play news
- Infinity Nikki and Ballad of Antara are headed to PC
- A new hero shooter called Concord was revealed, and it looks interesting
- The Silent Hill 2 remake will release in October
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins is coming in 2025
- Monster Hunter Wilds is full of 'harsh and unforgiving' weather
Summer Game Fest
The big announcement: Civilization 7 is coming in 2025
The biggest news at this year's Summer Game Fest, at least for us older PC gaming practitioners, was the announcement that Civilization 7 is on the way next year. We already knew Firaxis was working on the next game in the legendary grand strategy series, but it's nice to have it confirmed. The bad news is that they didn't reveal much—details won't come until August.
More Summer Game Fest news
- There was lots for fighting game fans to chew on
- The Stanley Parable dev Davey Wreden's next game is Wanderstop
- Deckbuilding RTS Battle Aces was revealed—check out our hands-on preview
- The developer of Furi and Haven is making a mountain climbing game
- The maker of Choo-Choo Charles has a weird new game
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 got a new trailer
- The Finals season 3 was revealed
- Dark and Darker returned to Steam
- The new trailer for Renaissance soulslike Enotria was pretty sweet
- Skate is still in pre-pre-alpha, but we got a Tim Robinson sketch
- Roguelike hack-and-slasher Tears of Metal was revealed
- Monster Hunter Wilds got a second trailer that heavily features mounts
- There's a Power Rangers game coming, and it doesn't look bad
- Th Silent Hill creator's next game, Slitterhead, looks sorta sick
- We saw more of the Sekiro-like Phantom Blade Zero
Release date announcements
- Alan Wake 2 expansion: Out now
- Palworld update: June 27, 2024
- Black Myth: Wukong: August 20, 2024
- Quidditch Champions: September 3, 2024
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero: October 11, 2024
- No More Room in Hell 2: October 31, 2024
Indie showcases
The big story: It's been a great year for action roguelikes
Even putting aside Hades 2, it's been a strong year for the action roguelike genre. The Rogue Prince of Persia released in early access and is really cool, we recently previewed Windblown, and at this year's Devolver Direct, former lead Dead Cells designer Sébastien Benard announced Tenjutsu. (It's not a roguelike, but 2D platformer Possessors looks pretty sweet, too.)
Below, find more news from showcases like Day of the Devs, Devolver Direct, Wholesome Direct, and the Future Games Show:
- Access-Ability showcase featured innovations like a blindness-friendly city builder
- UFO 50, originally scheduled to release six years ago, is out soon
- We saw the first game from horror film producer Blumhouse
- The Talos Principle 2: Road to Elysium was revealed
- Cult of the Lamb is getting co-op
- The Hyper Light Drifter studio revealed a new game called Possessors
- Anger Foot got a July release date
- New froggy colony sim Croakwood looks adorable
- Digital Eclipse is making a Volgarr the Viking sequel
- A demo for survival game First Dwarf is out now, features a dwarf in a mech
- Bogdan's Cross is a game about a Templar knight/teddy bear 🐻
- The official Starship Troopers co-op shooter has a full release date
- We got a trailer for former Dragon Age lead Mike Laidlaw's Eternal Strands
- Caravan SandWitch looks like an emotional, contemplative road trip on a desert planet
Xbox Games Showcase
The Xbox Game Showcase is on Sunday, June 9 at 9 am Pacific. It'll be followed by a Call of Duty-focused stream. We'll update this section after it's over.
PC Gaming Show
The PC Gaming Show is on Sunday, June 9 at 1 pm Pacific. We'll update this section after it's over.
Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft Forward is on Monday, June 10 at 12 pm Pacific. We'll update this section after it's over.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
The official Starship Troopers co-op shooter has a full release date, Casper Van Dien, and a miraculous-sounding corpse pile-up system: 'No other game has been able to achieve persistent death at the scale we're doing'
Everyone tries to crib Breath of the Wild's vibes and open world to no avail, but the former lead of Dragon Age is finally giving me what I really want: Zelda's wild physics and ability to climb anywhere