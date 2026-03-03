Killing Floor studio Tripwire Interactive lays off 23 people because of 'business realities' and all the other usual stuff

Tripwire Interactive, developer of the Killing Floor and Rising Storm games, has laid off 23 employees, cuts it says were made necessary by the "business realities" of an evolving videogame industry.

"We regrettably confirm that our studio has recently undergone a workforce reduction which has affected 23 people from across different areas," the studio wrote in a message posted to LinkedIn. "This was an incredibly difficult decision and was heavily deliberated given the impact of those affected, along with the overall team.

"As the gaming industry continues to evolve, so do the needs of our studio which means understanding our long-term strategy and aligning with business realities where needed in order to stay focused on our key creative goals."

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

The Tripwire layoffs were initially reported yesterday by principal QA tester David S. Goldfarb, who indicated in a subsequent message that the cuts came as a surprise to most of the team. "I am still in shock. I am hurt," Goldfarb wrote. "I feel that we were all blindsided by this whole thing given how things always appeared. I feel like there had to be other options that could have been taken but I will move on because there is no other option."

Goldfarb also acknowledged that his long run at Tripwire amidst the volatility of the game industry is "something to be proud of" and also a bit of an anomaly, and on that point he's absolutely correct. Since 2022, the game industry has been roiled by contraction, studio closures, and layoffs: We described the impact of 16,000 layoffs across 2023 as a "crisis," yet 2024 was no better, and the hoped-for change in direction in 2025 failed to materialize.

2026, to put it bluntly, ain't looking much better: February alone saw cuts at studios including 10 Chambers (Den of Wolves), Full Circle (Skate), and Wildlight Entertainment (Highguard), and on March 2, Australian studio Halfbrick also imposed layoffs, saying it is "navigating a challenging period for the games industry."