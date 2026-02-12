16 days after Highguard's launch, the studio has laid off 'most of the staff'

News
By Contributions from published

Just before launch, Highguard devs told PC Gamer it wouldn't need huge player numbers to succeed.

highguard
(Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment)

Just before launch, Highguard devs told PC Gamer it wouldn't need huge player numbers to succeed.

Just over two weeks after releasing the "PvP raid shooter" Highguard on Steam, developer Wildlight Entertainment has reportedly laid off an unspecified but seemingly large number of employees.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.