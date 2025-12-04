Den of Wolves pre-alpha gameplay shows us what happens when you break stealth in the upcoming co-op heist FPS

Den of Wolves Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

They say seeing is believing, and after seeing Den of Wolves in action, I believe even more than ever before that it's going to absolutely rock. During tonight's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we were treated to footage of a group of people actually playing the upcoming cyberpunk heist FPS. We caught up with the devs in Stockholm recently, but it's great to witness the game in action.

From some of the developers formerly behind Payday: The Heist and Payday 2 comes Den of Wolves, a fast-paced, futuristic heist game where you'll need to assemble your four-person team and break into people's very minds. It's a bit Inception, a bit Ocean's 11.

This is a heist game, so stealth is recommended, but it's also entirely optional. In the new trailer, we see a slick slide that results in a brutal melee knockout on a poor, unsuspecting guard, but another just gets bonked in the back of the head. Sometimes, the old ways are the best.

Naturally, stealth is broken very quickly, sending the team into overdrive. There's lots of effing and jeffing as they scramble to recover, but some nasty sentinels—bipedal robots with guns—finish them all off.

We get a taste of the shotguns, pistols, and assault rifles in the game, as well as a gadget that throws a translucent shield up as a form of temporary cover. You'll need it once those bullets start flying.

I'm a sucker for some heavy electronic music, and as that cranked up as the team neared the extraction point, I was bobbing my head along to it. I hope it plays during the missions themselves. Who needs to hear their teammates when they're raving anyways?

There's no release date just yet, so make sure you wishlist Den of Wolves on Steam to keep up to date with all the game's developments.

