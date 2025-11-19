I credit/blame the 2010s rise of the pay-what-you-want videogame bundle for the fact my Steam library has over a thousand games in it. How many of those have I actually played? Please mind your own business.

These days, videogame bundles and the sites you get them from are just part of the furniture: barely worth noticing unless they happen to cobble together a real collection of bangers. But now things are happening. A new site, bearing the perhaps unfortunate name Digiphile, has been established by ex-Humble Bundle vets. And yes, its first bundle is a real collection of bangers.

The Return of the Immersive Sim bundle features, ah, a bunch of immersive sims. Good ones, too! And possibly even ones you don't already own, which feels like a rarity in the bundleverse.

The bundle, which you can pick up in full for $20 (unlike Humble Bundle, we benighted Brits don't get our own pound-sterling prices) consists of:

Nightdive's System Shock 2 remaster

Alt-history cyberpunk Poland sim (yep) Peripeteia

Procgen detective simulator Shadows of Doubt*

Nightdive's System Shock 1 remake*

Gritty detective noir Fallen Aces*

Horror-western Blood West**

British retro-future imsim Ctrl Alt Ego**

$20 will net you the lot, $13 will get you all the stuff with asterisks, and $9 will just buy you the games marked with two asterisks.

It's quite a collection—I suppose Digiphile wanted its first bundle to make a splash. The System Shock 2 remaster only came out earlier this year, the SS1 remake came out in 2023, Shadows of Doubt released last year, and they all got very healthy reviews from an outlet named PC Gamer.

And if you do already own some of them? Digiphile has an odd but interesting system that lets you 'trade in' games you already own from its bundles for, well, more or less store credit. You can then use that credit to pick up a key for a game you don't own from the site's exchange page. I gotta admit: it makes sense. My number one issue with a lot of bundles these days is that I already own 80% of the games in them. A way to still get something when that's the case? Seems pretty smart to me.