I can tell World of Warcraft's player housing is going well by the amount of Star Wars stuff this one player keeps building
Provide the tools and they will build it.
World of Warcraft finally has player housing and for the last few weeks my social media feeds have been full of people showing off their creations. People are busy making cave systems and palaces that I would never have the patience to put together.
One person is just making Star Wars stuff, because any time you give players the tools to make things, they're always going to make something from Star Wars. This is simply a fact about gamers that we all know is true.
Reddit user Top_Syllabub6619 perfected their craft with some off-brand ships and motorcycles, and then they went full George Lucas.
A day ago they dropped a video showcasing their fully built AT-AT. It's surprisingly accurate given the random objects they had to build it with. Sure, it can't exactly stomp around and shoot lasers, but it looks imposing and that's all that matters.
Darth Vader's AT-AT (STAR WARS) from r/WoWHousing
That same day, Top_Syllabub6619 also delivered their rendition of R2-D2 as a house (and a Millennium Falcon). The little droid isn't so little anymore when constructed out of what looks like curved elven walls. None of this would look right if they didn't nail the color scheme, with blue accents for the droid's top half and other gold-rimmed decals. If you squint, it looks like the real thing.
R2D2 house! from r/WoWHousing
Earlier today, WoW's biggest Star Wars fan built an Imperial Destroyer. And just like their other works, this one looks spot-on. They even have a screenshot of their character in a full Darth Vader outfit. Top_Syllabub6619 is absolutely committed to the bit.
They don't provide any screenshots of the interior, so I'm not exactly sure if it's a ship you can live in, but I sure hope it is. It floats off the ground menacingly, almost to a point where it looks out of place in the pleasant jungle around it. But that's OK, because it's a massive floating ship in a game where you normally have to sleep in cabins—it's cool no matter where it's located.
I hope this series continues and Top_Syllabub6619 creates a whole portfolio of every iconic ship or droid from Star Wars. If you're reading this, Top_Syllabub6619, I would like to request Luthen Rael's Fondor Haulcraft with its totally-not-lightsabers jutting out from the sides.
