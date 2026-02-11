This Final Fantasy 14 player house looks shockingly close to my favorite Phasmophobia map despite being made entirely of regular FF14 props
I'm requesting Y'shtola hold my hand for this one.
I've spent an undisclosed, embarrassing number of days playing Final Fantasy 14, and Steam says I've got 370+ hours logged in Phasmophobia. So, what better way is there to lure me into your Eorzean personal quarters than with a Final Fantasy 14 housing tribute to Phasmophobia's most beloved map?
There isn't one; that's the perfect formula. And it's what @ww_Yuki_www has done with their recreation of Phasmophobia's haunted house, 6 Tanglewood Drive. The screenshots posted on X look like something straight out of the co-op horror game—so much so that I assumed they were regular ol' Phas screenshots and almost kept scrolling.
They pasted in video camera and digital thermometer assets from Phasmophobia, but I'm not noting that as a wag of my finger. It's impressive that they so easily blend in, and once I started inspecting the craftsmanship, I couldn't stop playing an FF14-themed game of I Spy with all of the furnishings.
Picking apart intricate builds is just one of those delightful aspects of being an FF14 housing sicko. I'm fairly certain the white light is the Steamed Shumai tabletop item after it's been fully consumed, and that's no ceiling fan hanging above the couch. It's just four Antique Wall Shelves and a Metal Work Lantern in a trench coat.
FF14 housingsize【L】FF14 x Phasmophobia#6 Tanglewood Drive#ff14 #FF14ハウジング #FF14 #FF14Housing pic.twitter.com/HFTL8tz6ABFebruary 10, 2026
I also love that this is Phasmophobia's smallest map staged in the largest Final Fantasy 14 house size, and it (understandably) looks like they didn't build the basement or bedrooms. I'm assuming that's due to the MMO's system constraints, but this is impressive as is. Most space in Final Fantasy 14's biggest lots goes unused thanks to the limit on furnishings—you can only have 400 items placed indoors at a time—so players often wall off entire floors of their mansions to create smaller, more detailed spaces like the Tanglewood build.
Yuki has another example on a smaller scale with their recreation of Level 974 from The Backrooms in a Final Fantasy 14 apartment. It may not look like it, but I guarantee the build takes up all 100 of the studio room's furnishing slots.
Resourceful and crafty players have been forcing the MMO's fairly limited housing system to misbehave and "float" objects since A Realm Reborn, but they've only gotten more creative over the years as Square Enix adds new furniture and architecture. Browse any FF14 housing enthusiast's work, and you'll most likely find dozens of items mashed together to create something new. There's an art to forcing dozens of Zabuton Cushions underground, painting them grey, and calling it a stone floor, y'know?
Before we had better alternatives, I used to spend hours vaulting beds into the air with the glitch so I could use their underside to create decorative ceilings. I'd toss in a few indoor ponds too, just so I could force the player camera to do what I wanted at the right angle, and usually end the build with a tragic misclick to break the whole thing.
Third-party tools have (understandably) stepped in and become more popular to circumvent that pain, but you didn't hear that from me.
Much like my terminally online colleague Harvey Randall, I love player housing in just about any MMO, and find some charm in FF14's limitations. Regardless of the approach, the creative solutions borne from finicky physics and furnishing restrictions make for some seriously imaginative builds that I've spent countless hours touring. Screw an actual TV, I want to see solutions like Yuki's—two Dance Poles and a flipped Ironworks Tool Set.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
