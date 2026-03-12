Playing World of Warcraft with a controller might become my preferred playstyle thanks to this excellent gamepad-friendly addon that's letting me enjoy Azeroth from my couch

After a few years of lapsed subscription, Midnight's launch has lured me back into World of Warcraft. But as someone who works from home, the thing I want most at the end of the day is an escape from my desk, keyboard, and mouse—an impulse that can cut down on my prime dwarf shaman hours.

Thanks to a combination of Blizzard's gradual implementation of controller support, the tireless volunteer effort of gamepad-centric addon creators, and the wonder of low-latency game streaming, I've been enjoying what would've seemed impossible to me when I was playing Vanilla WoW as a preteen: I've been playing World of Warcraft with a controller from the comfort of my couch. And it works really well.

The addon ConsolePort from creator Munk is the crucial component of controller-friendly WoW, which transforms the fairly barebones native gamepad support that Blizzard's been dabbling with since 2020 and fleshes it out with a fully-featured, gamepad-centric UX experience. It's what I'm using in the delve gameplay clip embedded above, where my typical MMO action bar has been replaced with FF14-style clusters of abilities mapped to gamepad buttons.

With some buttons acting as modifiers I can hold to access alternate ability sets, my controller provides more than enough bindings for anything I might need in combat—particularly after Midnight's class pruning. In my gameplay footage, you can see I'm able to fight, loot, and chuck elf defoliant without issue.

(And because I regularly want to turn my brain off, I've also added a traditional action bar just beneath my character so I can quickly see which of my combat abilities the assisted highlight thinks I should use.)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Blizzard, modded by Munk) (Image credit: Blizzard, modded by Munk) (Image credit: Blizzard, modded by Munk)

What's more impressive is that ConsolePort adds a whole suite of additional UX features: It offers its own intuitive camera-based targeting as an alternative to Blizzard's action camera option, adds proper interface navigation, provides bespoke options menus to the inventory for quick access to features like disenchanting, and radial menus that automatically populate with quest items and limited-time abilities.

Even with all those additions, controller play can't quite match the precision of standard mouse and keyboard play; I probably wouldn't risk it in mythics, raids, or PvP, and chatting obviously presents some difficulties. I could see DoT-centric specializations finding it particularly frustrating; I'm generally able to hit the targets I intend to, but quickly alternating between enemies to ensure they're all debuffed is a big ask for camera-based targeting. As an eminent WoW casual, though, ConsolePort performs beautifully for all the world questing, delving, and gathering purposes that occupy the vast majority of my time.

It took an hour or two of tweaking settings—and there's still some fine-tuning and cosmetic adjustment I'd like to do—but once my muscle memory adjusted, my newfound controller lifestyle has been remarkably smooth. Even while streaming gameplay from my gaming PC to my smart TV via Moonlight and Sunshine, I've run into so few hiccups that I can almost convince myself I'm playing as intended.

I know the idea will be repulsive to many—some of my colleagues have already formally registered their strong disapproval—but of all the times I've been deemed unfit for civil society, this is easily the one where doing my dailies has been the most pleasant. And as a bonus, it's now that much harder to respond to the argument bait in trade chat. What more could you ask for?