Creative World of Warcraft player uses housing tools to recreate Counter-Strike's iconic Dust 2 map, complete with a car made out of wood, doormats, and fruit plates

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The car makes it, in my opinion.

A screenshot of the Counter-Strike Dust 2 map made with World of Warcraft&#039;s player housing tools. A road leads upward toward a blue fence. A building with a red mark and crates on top is also in view.
(Image credit: Edengonedark / Blizzard Entertainment)

I've never been in a match of Counter-Strike before and I can still recognize Dust 2 when I see it. It's a testament to the iconic design that it's just as recognizable when it's been built with the rudimentary tools of World of Warcraft's player housing.

An incredibly resourceful player recreated the map in the MMO, complete with a car made out of wood. I've been looking at the screenshots Reddit user Edengonedark posted and I'm still surprised that it's WoW under there. The hard edges on the crates and the fake blue skybox are extremely convincing as long as you don't scrutinize the tiny details too much.

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Edengonedark politely asked people to not make fun of their car, which is made out of wooden shelves, doormats, and fruit plates. I've seen videogame cars made out of bespoke textures that look uglier than that, so I think they should give themselves some credit here. For me, it's the ability to look at the tools you have and imagine a way to build something so visually antithetical to the fantasy world of WoW that makes this truly commendable.

You can go visit their version of Dust 2 if you're an EU WoW player by following the directions they laid out in a comment on their Reddit post. They weren't joking when they said the map was in their house: You have to take a few turns and go through what sounds like a hidden passageway to find it.

Builds like this are why I appreciate Blizzard finally releasing player housing. I may not have the skills to create beautiful mansions or a literal Imperial Destroyer ship from Star Wars, but I at least get to enjoy seeing what far more creative people can pull off.

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Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

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