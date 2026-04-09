World of Warcraft player housing was sorely lacking PvP so Blizzard is dropping its own version of prop hunt

You could build a cozy cabin or recreate an entire Counter-Strike map with World of Warcraft's player housing tools, but imagine the fun of pulling one over on other players by becoming a table and hiding in plain sight.

Blizzard's huge catalog of household objects are practically begging for a prop hunt mode and it looks like one is finally coming in a few weeks with patch 12.0.5.

The new mode, called Decor Duels, will be a game of hide-and-seek that takes place in the elven capital city of Silvermoon. One team will play as random, everyday items, and the other will be on the hunt for whichever objects look curiously out of place. Part of the fun of prop hunt modes is trying to see how well you can slip into the scenery without people noticing.

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You'd be surprised at how easy it is to blend in when there are so many other normal pieces of decor around. A single misplaced barrel or crate won't raise alarms unless you get caught fidgeting a little. Overwatch has its own prop hunt mode that gets surprisingly competitive as players try to find the most absurd places to hide.

Decor Duels will reward you with a mount, toys, and housing decor for playing it. You can view the full list of goodies on Wowhead. It doesn't seem like you need to do anything special to start up a match, so everyone should be able to play. Blizzard says you can join a team through the group finder tool under the PvP section.

I'm glad to see Blizzard is making use of the housing tools in new ways. It's made it clear that all the work going into the system won't be limited to building homes: It will also touch quests and new modes, like Decor Duels. I figured we'd have to wait quite a while for that stuff to start showing up, but it looks like Blizzard already has big plans for how it's going to utilize these new tools for more than just building and decorating rooms.

Decor Duels will arrive with patch 12.0.5 on April 21.