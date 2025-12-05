WoW's new player housing feature's been out in early access for less than a week, and players have already made battleships, dollhouses, and large hadron colliders
Light be, what is happening in there?!
World of Warcraft's player housing feature has been out for less than a week—well, in early access, as long as you've bought the upcoming Midnight expansion—and I'm delighted to report that players are already going hogwild.
For context, player housing has taken notes from every other popular MMO's housing system and basically rolled it into one. It's got its issues, like outdoor decor limits being somewhat stingy at present—but Blizzard has otherwise hit the nail on the head. Objects can be scaled, rotated, and clipped into each other to your heart's content, which has already led to some excellent creations.
I'll be getting stuck in over the weekend—until then, however, I'm stuck here getting paid to write about videogames. Which means I can live vicariously through the many homeowners currently showing off their creations on the unofficial WoW subreddit.
Take, for example, this large hadron collider, made by user IInnsmouth: "I know Gazlowe is proud of me," they write, before presumably destroying their entire neighbourhood in a black hole.
Just made the CERN Large Hadron Collider in my home. from r/wow
User Avellaa, meanwhile, has taken advantage of the scaling function to make an itty-bitty dollhouse inside of their regular house. I shudder to think of what will happen if they proceed to make another, even smaller house inside of that, but mercifully, scaling limits exist for this reason. But not before making a cute little cottage that could host all of your… what's the in-lore equivalent of a barbie doll? Xal'atath plushie? The goblins have probably invented Funko pops, already.
Made a little dollhouse! from r/wow
Here's not one, but two airships, courtesy of users Raztherfortz and nater255—oh, yeah, you can put a shell of decor items around the base house, and also make it fly, so the options for HOA violations are numerous.
Still can't decide where to settle... So why settle at all? My gnomish take on the housing. from r/wow
Now witness the firepower of this fully-armed and operational battle station! from r/wow
And, perhaps my favourite one—a house that's upside-down, by skalgor. It's so important for Australians to finally be represented in videogames, I'm happy for them.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
emoH teewS emoH from r/wow
As someone who knows just how wild people can get with housing systems, we are quite literally just grazing the tip of the iceberg, here: I expect to see plenty more coming out of Azeroth's decor aficionados in the coming weeks, months, and years. Let's just hope Blizzard doesn't get too cash-eyed with the premium currency stuff.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.