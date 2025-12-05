WoW's new player housing feature's been out in early access for less than a week, and players have already made battleships, dollhouses, and large hadron colliders

World of Warcraft's player housing feature has been out for less than a week—well, in early access, as long as you've bought the upcoming Midnight expansion—and I'm delighted to report that players are already going hogwild.

For context, player housing has taken notes from every other popular MMO's housing system and basically rolled it into one. It's got its issues, like outdoor decor limits being somewhat stingy at present—but Blizzard has otherwise hit the nail on the head. Objects can be scaled, rotated, and clipped into each other to your heart's content, which has already led to some excellent creations.

I'll be getting stuck in over the weekend—until then, however, I'm stuck here getting paid to write about videogames. Which means I can live vicariously through the many homeowners currently showing off their creations on the unofficial WoW subreddit.

Take, for example, this large hadron collider, made by user IInnsmouth: "I know Gazlowe is proud of me," they write, before presumably destroying their entire neighbourhood in a black hole.

User Avellaa, meanwhile, has taken advantage of the scaling function to make an itty-bitty dollhouse inside of their regular house. I shudder to think of what will happen if they proceed to make another, even smaller house inside of that, but mercifully, scaling limits exist for this reason. But not before making a cute little cottage that could host all of your… what's the in-lore equivalent of a barbie doll? Xal'atath plushie? The goblins have probably invented Funko pops, already.

Here's not one, but two airships, courtesy of users Raztherfortz and nater255—oh, yeah, you can put a shell of decor items around the base house, and also make it fly, so the options for HOA violations are numerous.

And, perhaps my favourite one—a house that's upside-down, by skalgor. It's so important for Australians to finally be represented in videogames, I'm happy for them.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone who knows just how wild people can get with housing systems, we are quite literally just grazing the tip of the iceberg, here: I expect to see plenty more coming out of Azeroth's decor aficionados in the coming weeks, months, and years. Let's just hope Blizzard doesn't get too cash-eyed with the premium currency stuff.