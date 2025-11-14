Blizzard points to fish as the lead suspects in the case of the World of Warcraft: Midnight beta's borderline unplayable lag

"Come on, Blizzard. You gotta reel it in."

A screenshot of World of Warcraft fish from Wowhead user Mauldred. A school of silver and green fish mingle about in shallow waters.
(Image credit: Mauldred / Wowhead)

When I logged into the World of Warcraft: Midnight beta earlier this week, I couldn't play the game. Suddenly the MMO became turn-based as I clicked NPCs and waited a good 30 seconds for them to offer me a quest. The lag got even worse when I made it to the opening zone of the expansion and watched other players blink in and out of existence as the servers desperately tried to keep up with where they should be standing.

The problem? Fish, apparently.

