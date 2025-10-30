While players are still adjusting to its most controversial changes, World of Warcraft: Midnight is already jumping straight to beta after only a month of alpha testing

Apparently a single month of alpha testing was enough for Blizzard to transition World of Warcraft's next expansion into a beta. Starting next month, WoW: Midnight will enter its next phase of testing as it nears its suspected release date early next year.

Midnight alpha testing started at the beginning of October and brought with it sweeping changes to its combat and classes, as well as an entire player housing system. Blizzard surprised everyone by completely disabling the functionality of the most popular mods that help players fight bosses and track their abilities, prompting some mod makers to cease development of their mods entirely.

Today, Blizzard announced that the beta for Midnight will begin on November 11, which I'm sure doesn't assuage concerns over the current state of the game. For comparison: The last expansion—which had arguably far less substantial changes as Midnight—had an alpha that lasted a little over a month, and the same goes for the expansion before that. Blizzard has a lot more packed into Midnight, and only having a month of testing is cutting it close to the final release.

