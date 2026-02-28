World of Warcraft players are once again slaying hundreds of frogs, this time to skin their hides before Blizzard catches them

Frog farming is back.

Big frog
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Here we go again: World of Warcraft has yet another frog problem. This time, players have found a spot in the new Midnight expansion where the frogs won't stop spawning.

Unlike the previous frog exploit in Mists of Pandaria: Remix, these amphibians don't drop any valuable loot. They do, however, have hides worth skinning at a time when everyone is racing to level up their professions. Players are grouping up around the pond outside Silvermoon City to slay hundreds of frogs until their experience bars are satiated.

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Blizzard Entertainment)

These types of infinitely spawning enemy exploits happen frequently in WoW. Blizzard uses technology that dynamically respawns enemies based on how many people are around and it seems to break every now and then. It's also something it seems to be able to fix extremely quickly, so I'd guess the frog frenzy won't continue for long.

Non stop skinning. from r/wow

I wouldn't call this particularly game-breaking though. It's extremely unlikely Blizzard is going to punish anyone for killing an unreasonably large amount of frogs like it did for Mists of Pandaria: Remix. High-level skinners won't be able to do anything unnatural other than craft items a little earlier than a typical player—and, frankly, anyone invested enough in the game to even be aware of an exploit like this would already be ahead of most people anyway. So, go have your fun killing these poor frogs and watch that skinning number go up until Blizzard puts a stop to it.

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

