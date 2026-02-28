World of Warcraft players are once again slaying hundreds of frogs, this time to skin their hides before Blizzard catches them

Here we go again: World of Warcraft has yet another frog problem. This time, players have found a spot in the new Midnight expansion where the frogs won't stop spawning.

Unlike the previous frog exploit in Mists of Pandaria: Remix, these amphibians don't drop any valuable loot. They do, however, have hides worth skinning at a time when everyone is racing to level up their professions. Players are grouping up around the pond outside Silvermoon City to slay hundreds of frogs until their experience bars are satiated.

I went to observe the frog-slaying myself. You can find the Stillwhisper Pond just outside the entrance of the elven city. Curiously, the place was empty for me, but I killed a few frogs, or "Gloombelly Toads", to confirm that they do, in fact, keep showing back up. The lack of players running around made me skeptical, so I opened up the group finder to see if frogs were still on the menu.

Sure enough, several players have groups for what is being referred to as a "frog farm" in the group finder. One of the group's descriptions simply reads: "frogs skinning: totally working as intended." I don't carry a skinning knife around with me, but I assume the goal of these parties is to kill as many frogs as possible while people take turns carving them up. There's really no better way to max out your skinning proficiency anywhere else in the expansion.

These types of infinitely spawning enemy exploits happen frequently in WoW. Blizzard uses technology that dynamically respawns enemies based on how many people are around and it seems to break every now and then. It's also something it seems to be able to fix extremely quickly, so I'd guess the frog frenzy won't continue for long.

I wouldn't call this particularly game-breaking though. It's extremely unlikely Blizzard is going to punish anyone for killing an unreasonably large amount of frogs like it did for Mists of Pandaria: Remix. High-level skinners won't be able to do anything unnatural other than craft items a little earlier than a typical player—and, frankly, anyone invested enough in the game to even be aware of an exploit like this would already be ahead of most people anyway. So, go have your fun killing these poor frogs and watch that skinning number go up until Blizzard puts a stop to it.