Infamous World of Warcraft guild exploits its way to a world first in new Midnight raid until Blizzard says its instant 300 million damage doesn't count

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This isn't even the first time they've done this.

A screenshot of the raid boss Chimaerus in World of Warcraft: Midnight. A group of players battle in a fantastical blue forest. Chimaerus bares his teeth and claws at the players like a wolf. His beastly nature is warped by the existence of two insect-like wings sprouting from his back.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The first World of Warcraft Midnight raid race is on and Blizzard has already had to disqualify one group of players for breaking the rules.

While players from around the world race to gear up and take down the boss Chimaerus in the recently released Dreamrift raid, a guild known as RAoV QA Strikes Back walked right in and took first place using exploits. Their names went up on Blizzard's hall of fame list before being removed a few hours later.

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Someone from the group uploaded an obnoxious video of the kill on YouTube that features memes and a clip of a world-first raider amused about the news while working on doing it for real on stream. Blink and you might miss the actual footage of the group defeating the boss—which is about three seconds long. They simply walk up to Chimaerus and pop him like a balloon. It doesn't seem like anyone is aware of what method they used, but whatever it was let them deal almost 300 million damage instantly.

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Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

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