Blizzard hit the $90 dinosaur mount emergency button to fill the gap before the next WoW expansion and players are already dumping millions of gold into the ether to buy it

Things were getting too quiet in Azeroth.

A screenshot of a dinosaur World of Warcraft mount standing in a verdant valley. It&#039;s a four-legged beast adorned with a golden saddle. A Night Elf character holds the reins and looks past its long neck.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

It's a bit of a quiet time for World of Warcraft as players wait for the release of its next expansion. In this pre-Midnight lull, there's not much to do except prepare yourself for the removal of combat mods and the sweeping class balance changes. This, along with it being WoW's 21st anniversary, is probably why Blizzard decided now is a good time to drop that $90 mount again.

That's right—the $90 dinosaur mount is back. Notorious for showing up right after a controversial balance patch last year, the Trader's Gilded Brutosaur has been released from its cage and it might be the reason WoW Tokens are currently sold out in the UK.

