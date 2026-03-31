World of Warcraft secret hunters perform synchronized dance in a 40-player raid group to finally solve a year-old puzzle, proving they will do anything for a new outfit

It's a big day for World of Warcraft secret finders. The final steps of a puzzle that took them over a year to solve have been discovered. Specifically, the 11th and 12th orbs that surround the mysterious Felcycle mount have been lit and the secret is, well, no longer a secret.

A little over a week ago, players found out how to light the 10th orb in the secret lair below the Karazhan raid, which confirmed their suspicions that a puzzle from last year would continue when the Midnight expansion was released. That orb is one of 12 that surround a motorcycle mount players can unlock by lighting up the first nine.

The clever minds in the WoW secret-finding Discord server recently cracked the code on the final two steps. While the second-to-last step isn't required to get the unique transmog appearance, it does reward an achievement. And as we all know: To be a completionist is to have the courage to take on anything to make the number go up, including synchronized dance with a group of 40 players.

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That's right—the final step requires more people than WoW raids even support anymore. The days of 40-player raids are long over, but Blizzard apparently wanted to inject a little bit of nostalgia into the solution for this step of the puzzle.

If you can somehow wrangle 40 other people together and bring them to the Divine Flame of Beledar in the Hallowfall region, you can participate in the secret minigame. Everyone will need a buff from the item players accidentally found while trying to solve a separate puzzle, the Oddsight Focus. Then, like many complicated things in WoW, you'll need a mod, or an addon, to synchronize the order of everyone's emotes.

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Targeting the Divine Flame of Beledar shows a progress bar for every successful round of emotes. Fail the timing enough times and you'll have to start over, but coordinate all 40 people correctly and everyone will receive the Radiant Singer achievement, and the 11th orb will light up.

For the final orb, you need to head to a specific spot in Suramar (Wowhead knows the exact position). There you have to find an invisible ghost who will give you a bad orb—not to be confused with the good orbs. It's a bad orb because as soon as you stuff it in your pockets, bad guys come after you, and you have to avoid getting hit by them as you travel across the world to Aszuna. I'm getting flashbacks to carrying items through the treacherous lands of Silksong to finish the Great Taste of Pharloom quest, a burden I vowed to never take on again.

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Completing this quest—hopefully with your sanity intact—rewards you with an outfit that matches the green Felcycle mount. It's a visual callback to the Legion expansion, which was filled with big demons and lots of glowing green demonic energy. I can't say I would want my character to look like a Mountain Dew ad, but to each their own.

Knowing how complicated the first nine steps of this entire puzzle are, I'm convinced WoW players have no reservations on what they'll do for an outfit. Many people don't even wear this stuff, they just want to collect them all in case the day comes where they want to look like they're made out of Nickelodeon slime. Either way, I can at least respect spending an entire year solving this puzzle just for the love of the game.