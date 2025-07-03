Marvel Rivals' updated hero hot list reveals the most-played and highest win-rate characters, and it's good news for Support players

Every new season of Marvel Rivals brings more terrifying metas and heroes that manage to tower above the rest. And with just a week before Season 3 lands, NetEase has released an updated version of the hero hot list so everyone can compare notes and see which heroes they should jump on for the remaining second season.

The hero hot list reveals where every single hero stands, from strongest to weakest, and most to least played. It's never usually very surprising, with the same heroes bobbing around similar ranks from season to season. But there is the occasional upset.

The top spot for pick rate this time around is Ultron, which is to be expected, considering he was just added to the game. The next most popular heroes, in order, are Jeff the Land Shark, Emma Frost, Magneto, and Cloak and Dagger.

Again these are pretty solid picks. Emma Frost came into Season 2 strong with her ability to cancel ults with a choke hold, Magneto's shield can turn teamfights, Cloak and Dagger's ridiculous healing output is unmatched, and Jeff is a charismatic little guy.

Meanwhile, down at the bottom of the list where the heroes who are continually picked last during gym class sit, you have a ton of dive heroes like Iron Fist, Wolverine, and Psylocke. Life's been a bit tricky for these guys since most of the Strategists got buffed after the Support Strike—I can't say I'm too unhappy about that, though.

(Image credit: NetEase)

But popularity won't win fights—unless you're adorable like Jeff—the stat that really matters is win rate. And the latest hero sitting at the top spot with a 56.89% win rate is none other than Rocket Raccoon, again.

Rocket is one of the most reliable heroes in Marvel Rivals, especially after his ultimate got buffed to damage boost and heal nearby allies. He's also a little fella who is really hard to get a hold of, since he can scamper up and down walls out of enemy sightlines.

Following on from Rocket, the next best picks are Peni Parker, Mister Fantastic, Ultron, and Mantis, with all of them having win rates of over 50%. Interestingly, apart from Ultron, these heroes aren't picked very often. Although this doesn't necessarily mean they're being underutilised.

It's more likely the case that, as these heroes have a slightly higher skill ceiling with less approachable ability sets, few people play them. You'll only get people picking Peni or Mister Fantastic in competitive, played by people who know what they're doing (hopefully).

In terms of surprises, I'm quite shocked to see Luna Snow fourth from the bottom when it comes to win rate. She's one of my mains and has always been my go-to if I want to secure a win. This is mostly thanks to her ability to stun flankers, dish out quick and constant healing, and also deal some pretty high damage when she needs to. But with a pick rate of 8.58% and a win rate of 45.58%—it seems like she's floundering right now.

But standings can change quite frequently in Marvel Rivals, and with two new heroes, Blade and Phoenix arriving in Season 3 alongside a whole host of buffs and nerfs, the hero hot list may see some big changes coming in quickly.