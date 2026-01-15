Marvel Rivals Season 6 release date, Deadpool abilities, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 6, also known as Night at the Museum (no relation to one of my favourite films of the same name, sadly), is one of the most anticipated updates in recent months. Why? Because it adds Deadpool, of course, and everyone loves the Merc with a Mouth.

Below, I'll go over the Marvel Rivals Season 6 release date and launch time, the latest news on new heroes, and all the other content arriving in the next major update. And trust me, you don't want to miss Deadpool—in typical fashion, he's breaking all the rules.

Deadpool is coming to Marvel Rivals on Jan 16 // Season 6: Night at the Museum Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Rivals Season 6 launches on Friday, January 16, 2026, after a brief server downtime, which coincides with the end of Season 5 and all of its festive events, so get grinding if you're yet to complete them.

The mid-season update, Season 6.5, launches on Friday, February 13, 2026, just one month after the first half of the update, with the entire season ending around March 20, 2026.

Marvel Rivals Season 6 roadmap

As you can imagine by now, we're getting two heroes, alongside the Collector's Museum of Contemplation map, and a bunch of events throughout the Season 6 roadmap, continuing into the 6.5 update.

Friday, January 16 New hero: Deadpool (and his Captain Pool outfit) Museum Ticket battle pass Hero Proficiency upgrade Whac-a-Jeff event Cosmic Invasion pixel shop skins for Spider-Man and Venom New accessories

Friday, January 23 Disco Revolution Luna Snow and Thor shop skins Times Square Disco Night event

Friday, January 30 New map: Museum of Contemplation Flight Mode event for 'World Tour Merch' skins Time Square Clobberin' Club event Trumps of the Grandmaster Angela and Emma Frost shop skins

Monday, February 2 Mecha-Flora Groot and Quiet Council of Krakoa Magneto shop skins

Friday February 13 Mid-season update



Of course, there's also a fresh battle pass to grind through, which includes the following skins:

Invisible Woman: Prism Parade

Venom: Space Corsair

Storm: Queen of Wakanda

Black Panther: King of Wakanda

Mantis: Galactic Gladiator

Moon Knight: King of Clubs

Wolverine: Winter Soldier

Blade: Vampire Slayer

Winter Soldier: Bucky

Star-Lord: Luminous Legend

Marvel Rivals Season 6 heroes

Deadpool: The Merc with a Mouth | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Season 6 continues the streak of adding a hero every month, kicking off the patch with Deadpool and finishing with Elsa Bloodstone in the mid-season update.

Deadpool abilities

The one and only Deadpool launches on Friday, January 16, 2026, alongside the debut of Season 6, and—typical Deadpool—he breaks all the rules. He's first and foremost a Duelist, but Deadpool is the first character that can actually swap roles mid-match, so he can be a Vanguard, Duelist, or Strategist. Your abilities are dictated by your role, such as being able to throw out a unicorn plushie shield when tanking or shooting enemies to heal them as a support.

Importantly, Deadpool's abilities are affected not just by his role, but by his currently equipped weapon. You'll have access to different skills and even a different ultimate, whether you've got your swords or pistols at the ready, and that goes for all three roles. Yes, that's a hell of a lot to remember.

Alongside his unique triple-role mechanic Deadpool also has a levelling system, where you can pull out a big book to upgrade your skills mid-match.

The lore reason for Deadpool's arrival is basically this: After Gambit and Rogue's attempt to steal a prized artefact from the Collector's museum last season, he responds by sending in Deadpool to clear things up. Unsurprisingly, things get worse as he opens every cage in the museum, unleashing all manner of alien beasts.

The following abilities are always available to Deadpool, no matter which role you pick for him:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Universal Deadpool abilities Name Type Description Dual Desert Eagles Primary Simple pistols to deal damage at range (when playing Strategist, you can shoot allies to heal them) Kickass Katana Primary Basic melee weapon (when playing Strategist, dealing melee damage heals allies in an area around you) Lock and Load Ability Change primary weapon Upgrade Ability Earn XP during the match and then upgrade abilities Bunny Bounce Ability Double jump in the air. During The Big Test (ultimate), you can also bounce on enemies' heads to reset the cooldown Healing Factor Passive Heal over time when out of combat, and when near death Maximum Flair Passive Earn style points when landing an ability on enemies, granting ultimate charge

The following abilities are exclusive to Vanguard Deadpool:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vanguard Deadpool abilities Name Type Description The Big Test Vanguard ultimate (katana) Gain speed and healing buffs, and bonus HP for you and nearby allies. Reset Healing Factor and further speed/healing buffs by attacking The Ban Hammer: Vanguard ultimate (pistol) Taunt enemies to gain bonus HP and healing. If enemies miss abilities against you, they take damage and you gain more HP Deadpool in Your Area: Vanguard Vanguard ability Taunt enemies to deal damage over time and buff your damage Hazardous Hijinks: Vanguard Vanguard ability (katana) A dash attack that knocks enemies, and can be chained up to three times with successive hits Magical Unicorn Shield: Vanguard Vanguard ability (pistol) Place a bubble shield on the ground

The following abilities are exclusive to Duelist Deadpool:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Duelist Deadpool abilities Name Type Description Pop Quiz Duelist ultimate (katana) Gain speed and healing buffs, and increase the effects when landing specific abilities Skill Issue Duelist ultimate (pistol) Taunt an enemy. Whenever they miss an attack or ability against you, they take damage Deadpool in Your Area: Duelist Duelist ability Taunt enemies and obscure their vision Hazardous Hijinks: Duelist Duelist ability (katana) A multi-hit dash-melee combo Headshot: Duelist Duelist ability (pistol) Throw a boomering, which refreshes the cooldown if you catch it when it returns

The following abilities are exclusive to Strategist Deadpool:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Strategist Deadpool abilities Name Type Description Final Exam Strategist ultimate (katana) You and nearby allies are immediately healed. Continuing to deal ability damage grants additional healing Pwnage Pound Strategist ultimate (pistol) Taunt an enemy. Whenever they miss an attack or ability against you, they take damage. Meanwhile, you and allies gain constant healing and bonus health Deadpool in Your Area: Strategist Strategist ability Taunt enemies to deal damage over time and obscure their vision, while also sending out healing waves for allies Healing Hop Strategist ability (replaces Bunny Bounce) Bounce on enemies to deal damage or on allies to heal them Healing Hijinks: Strategist Strategist ability (katana) A dash attack that damages enemies and heals nearby allies Bouncing Bobblehead: Strategist Strategist ability (pistol) Throw a boomering to damage enemies and heal allies

Elsa Bloodstone

Elsa Bloodstone is expected to launch on Friday, February 13, 2026, with the Season 6.5 update. While she's undoubtedly not as well-known as Deadpool, bringing lesser-known heroes to the forefront is one of Marvel Rivals' greatest strengths. Just look at Luna Snow, Squirrel Girl, and Jeff the Land Shark.

With Deadpool setting the Collector's aliens free, it only makes sense to bring in Elsa Bloodstone, the expert hunter. While her in-game abilities have yet to be revealed, Elsa Bloodstone is known for her excellent weapons proficiency, superhuman strength and agility thanks to the bloodstone, and energy blasts, which I'm sure we'll get to play around with.