Marvel Rivals Season 6 release date, Deadpool abilities, and more
Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone in the Night at the Museum update.
Marvel Rivals Season 6, also known as Night at the Museum (no relation to one of my favourite films of the same name, sadly), is one of the most anticipated updates in recent months. Why? Because it adds Deadpool, of course, and everyone loves the Merc with a Mouth.
Below, I'll go over the Marvel Rivals Season 6 release date and launch time, the latest news on new heroes, and all the other content arriving in the next major update. And trust me, you don't want to miss Deadpool—in typical fashion, he's breaking all the rules.
Marvel Rivals Season 6 release date and time
Marvel Rivals Season 6 launches on Friday, January 16, 2026, after a brief server downtime, which coincides with the end of Season 5 and all of its festive events, so get grinding if you're yet to complete them.
The mid-season update, Season 6.5, launches on Friday, February 13, 2026, just one month after the first half of the update, with the entire season ending around March 20, 2026.
Marvel Rivals Season 6 roadmap
As you can imagine by now, we're getting two heroes, alongside the Collector's Museum of Contemplation map, and a bunch of events throughout the Season 6 roadmap, continuing into the 6.5 update.
- Friday, January 16
- New hero: Deadpool (and his Captain Pool outfit)
- Museum Ticket battle pass
- Hero Proficiency upgrade
- Whac-a-Jeff event
- Cosmic Invasion pixel shop skins for Spider-Man and Venom
- New accessories
- Friday, January 23
- Disco Revolution Luna Snow and Thor shop skins
- Times Square Disco Night event
- Friday, January 30
- New map: Museum of Contemplation
- Flight Mode event for 'World Tour Merch' skins
- Time Square Clobberin' Club event
- Trumps of the Grandmaster Angela and Emma Frost shop skins
- Monday, February 2
- Mecha-Flora Groot and Quiet Council of Krakoa Magneto shop skins
- Friday February 13
- Mid-season update
Of course, there's also a fresh battle pass to grind through, which includes the following skins:
- Invisible Woman: Prism Parade
- Venom: Space Corsair
- Storm: Queen of Wakanda
- Black Panther: King of Wakanda
- Mantis: Galactic Gladiator
- Moon Knight: King of Clubs
- Wolverine: Winter Soldier
- Blade: Vampire Slayer
- Winter Soldier: Bucky
- Star-Lord: Luminous Legend
Marvel Rivals Season 6 heroes
Season 6 continues the streak of adding a hero every month, kicking off the patch with Deadpool and finishing with Elsa Bloodstone in the mid-season update.
Deadpool abilities
The one and only Deadpool launches on Friday, January 16, 2026, alongside the debut of Season 6, and—typical Deadpool—he breaks all the rules. He's first and foremost a Duelist, but Deadpool is the first character that can actually swap roles mid-match, so he can be a Vanguard, Duelist, or Strategist. Your abilities are dictated by your role, such as being able to throw out a unicorn plushie shield when tanking or shooting enemies to heal them as a support.
Importantly, Deadpool's abilities are affected not just by his role, but by his currently equipped weapon. You'll have access to different skills and even a different ultimate, whether you've got your swords or pistols at the ready, and that goes for all three roles. Yes, that's a hell of a lot to remember.
Alongside his unique triple-role mechanic Deadpool also has a levelling system, where you can pull out a big book to upgrade your skills mid-match.
The lore reason for Deadpool's arrival is basically this: After Gambit and Rogue's attempt to steal a prized artefact from the Collector's museum last season, he responds by sending in Deadpool to clear things up. Unsurprisingly, things get worse as he opens every cage in the museum, unleashing all manner of alien beasts.
The following abilities are always available to Deadpool, no matter which role you pick for him:
Name
Type
Description
Dual Desert Eagles
Primary
Simple pistols to deal damage at range (when playing Strategist, you can shoot allies to heal them)
Kickass Katana
Primary
Basic melee weapon (when playing Strategist, dealing melee damage heals allies in an area around you)
Lock and Load
Ability
Change primary weapon
Upgrade
Ability
Earn XP during the match and then upgrade abilities
Bunny Bounce
Ability
Double jump in the air. During The Big Test (ultimate), you can also bounce on enemies' heads to reset the cooldown
Healing Factor
Passive
Heal over time when out of combat, and when near death
Maximum Flair
Passive
Earn style points when landing an ability on enemies, granting ultimate charge
The following abilities are exclusive to Vanguard Deadpool:
Name
Type
Description
The Big Test
Vanguard ultimate (katana)
Gain speed and healing buffs, and bonus HP for you and nearby allies. Reset Healing Factor and further speed/healing buffs by attacking
The Ban Hammer:
Vanguard ultimate (pistol)
Taunt enemies to gain bonus HP and healing. If enemies miss abilities against you, they take damage and you gain more HP
Deadpool in Your Area: Vanguard
Vanguard ability
Taunt enemies to deal damage over time and buff your damage
Hazardous Hijinks: Vanguard
Vanguard ability (katana)
A dash attack that knocks enemies, and can be chained up to three times with successive hits
Magical Unicorn Shield: Vanguard
Vanguard ability (pistol)
Place a bubble shield on the ground
The following abilities are exclusive to Duelist Deadpool:
Name
Type
Description
Pop Quiz
Duelist ultimate (katana)
Gain speed and healing buffs, and increase the effects when landing specific abilities
Skill Issue
Duelist ultimate (pistol)
Taunt an enemy. Whenever they miss an attack or ability against you, they take damage
Deadpool in Your Area: Duelist
Duelist ability
Taunt enemies and obscure their vision
Hazardous Hijinks: Duelist
Duelist ability (katana)
A multi-hit dash-melee combo
Headshot: Duelist
Duelist ability (pistol)
Throw a boomering, which refreshes the cooldown if you catch it when it returns
The following abilities are exclusive to Strategist Deadpool:
Name
Type
Description
Final Exam
Strategist ultimate (katana)
You and nearby allies are immediately healed. Continuing to deal ability damage grants additional healing
Pwnage Pound
Strategist ultimate (pistol)
Taunt an enemy. Whenever they miss an attack or ability against you, they take damage. Meanwhile, you and allies gain constant healing and bonus health
Deadpool in Your Area: Strategist
Strategist ability
Taunt enemies to deal damage over time and obscure their vision, while also sending out healing waves for allies
Healing Hop
Strategist ability (replaces Bunny Bounce)
Bounce on enemies to deal damage or on allies to heal them
Healing Hijinks: Strategist
Strategist ability (katana)
A dash attack that damages enemies and heals nearby allies
Bouncing Bobblehead: Strategist
Strategist ability (pistol)
Throw a boomering to damage enemies and heal allies
Elsa Bloodstone
Elsa Bloodstone is expected to launch on Friday, February 13, 2026, with the Season 6.5 update. While she's undoubtedly not as well-known as Deadpool, bringing lesser-known heroes to the forefront is one of Marvel Rivals' greatest strengths. Just look at Luna Snow, Squirrel Girl, and Jeff the Land Shark.
With Deadpool setting the Collector's aliens free, it only makes sense to bring in Elsa Bloodstone, the expert hunter. While her in-game abilities have yet to be revealed, Elsa Bloodstone is known for her excellent weapons proficiency, superhuman strength and agility thanks to the bloodstone, and energy blasts, which I'm sure we'll get to play around with.
