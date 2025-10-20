Marvel Rivals is getting a PvE zombies mode, so you can finally know what it feels like to cleave through hordes of the undead as a cute little shark guy

Marvel Rivals is finally getting its first PvE mode—and in true shooter fashion, it's zombies. Zombies is the mode. Now, to be fair, it's based on the Marvel Zombies TV show (which is, itself, based on the Marvel Zombies comic, an AU storyline that first made its debut in the halcyon days of 2005), so there's precedent.

The announcement trailer, shown above, starts with a direct trailer for the TV show before cutting to executive producer at Marvel games Danny Koo and head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum.

It's a very 'we are reading a press release off a teleprompter' video, but it did reveal some key details about the upcoming mode.

Players will get to hop in as Thor, Magik, Blade, the Punisher, and—Jeff the Shark. One of these things is not like the others, though I'm personally very excited to see that cute little guy chew through hordes of the undead. This also implies that Jeff is somehow immune to the Hunger, which is concerning. Maybe he only wants to eat other sharks.

Trying to stop them from protecting their limbs are, well, the zombies—but also boss battles, like undead Namor and the "Queen of the Dead", which appears to also be making its way in there as a Scarlet Witch skin.

To help up their AoE game, the roster will also be getting new abilities. Blade gets bouncing moon blades, Thor will have a "persistent awakened state", Magik's darkchild form will be "unlimited". But who cares about any of that, because Jeff will be able to dive underwater and plow through hordes of zombies like an adorable battering ram.

It does look like a good laugh, all told. And while 'shooter with a zombie mode' isn't anything new, Rivals has made a name for itself by being a competent hero shooter, a genre which didn't exactly have its fans spoiled for choice before it came along. If it wants to do a CoD Zombies, I say the more the merrier. Marvel Rival's Marvel Zombies (try saying that 10 times really fast) will be releasing as a limited-time event on October 23.