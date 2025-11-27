I've just learned you can shimmy along walls in Arc Raiders, and now I'm determined to find a practical use for it

Seemingly at odds with its generally slow actions and limited stamina (even with the best skills to boost your athleticism), Arc Raiders is brimming with broken movement tech. You can leap off a skyscraper, and as long as you grab a ledge or slide at the perfect time, you're miraculously able to survive. You can slide halfway across the globe and follow it up with a shotgun blast before rolling back at the speed of light.

These are examples of useful, nigh on game-breaking movement tricks that I'm not sure were ever intended, but I kind of hope they stick around given how cool they are.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is this, a wall…shimmy?

BROKEN Movement Tech Changes EVERYTHING in Arc Raiders - YouTube Watch On

Basically, by grabbing a ledge, pressing forward and either left or right sideways movement, and holding the jump button, you're able to jump along the ledge. You'll drain stamina, so it's not quite infinite as the YouTuber above, Jiibii, says. But it's not all that intensive.

It's a neat trick and something I had no clue you could do, and most importantly, something I'd never have figured out myself because, well, I'm not quite sure where it's actually practical. That said, I'm sure there is a ledge somewhere that this secret shimmy trick will help you access.

I've racked my brain, and the only other uses I can think of are potentially climbing along a ledge after grabbing it to break your fall, or perhaps as a stealth trick. If you've got players on your tail, you could drop onto a nearby ledge and sneak along, since it's not as noisy and revealing as simply running around on the ground where people would expect.

It's niche, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. All movement tech comes in handy at some point, and you'll be glad you know it when it does.

Jiibii also highlights a few other small but situationally useful tricks, such as spamming the interact button to stay in place on a horizontal zipline and a similar technique on vertical ziplines by keeping your reticle centred. Both are noisy ways to delay your journey, but there's not exactly brakes on a zipline and anything's better than whizzing into a bad situation.