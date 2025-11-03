Where to find olives in Arc Raiders
Olives, your pet rooster's favourite food.
Scrappy is one demanding rooster in Arc Raiders, and nowhere is that more evident than his level four upgrade, where he tasks you with tracking down six prickly pears, six olives, and a cat bed. That's quite an ask, though you'll be pleased to know that you've likely stumbled across the best olive location already.
Even better is that the olives are near a bunch of quests you can complete on the same run if you've got them, like With a Trace, A First Foothold, or Reduced to Rubble. So, here's where you should look to get olives in Arc Raiders.
Where to find olives in Arc Raiders
It sounds obvious once you know, but the best place to find olives is the Olive Grove on the Blue Gate map, where you can find them on the ground around some of the trees around the outskirts of the orchard, and you can sometimes kick said trees to drop more. Chances are, this is also where you headed for the earlier Scrappy upgrade that required lemons and apricots, though the olive trees are slightly larger than the fruit trees.
Blue Gate's Olive Grove attracts a ton of players, likely also hunting for olives, lemons, or apricots, so you'll want to be armed with either good equipment or strong charisma. I suggest the latter: befriend them in your mutual search for fruit. As much as I love free loadouts, I recommend just using a cheap kit solely because the safe pocket will come in very handy if you're looking for specific items like olives, so you don't lose them if you die.
Another option is to wait for the Lush Blooms modifier to be active on any of the maps, as this increases your chances of finding olives and other Nature items like lemons, apricots, and mushrooms. When active, you can find small woven baskets that contain these items.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.