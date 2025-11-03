Scrappy is one demanding rooster in Arc Raiders, and nowhere is that more evident than his level four upgrade, where he tasks you with tracking down six prickly pears, six olives, and a cat bed. That's quite an ask, though you'll be pleased to know that you've likely stumbled across the best olive location already.

Even better is that the olives are near a bunch of quests you can complete on the same run if you've got them, like With a Trace, A First Foothold, or Reduced to Rubble. So, here's where you should look to get olives in Arc Raiders.

Where to find olives in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

It sounds obvious once you know, but the best place to find olives is the Olive Grove on the Blue Gate map, where you can find them on the ground around some of the trees around the outskirts of the orchard, and you can sometimes kick said trees to drop more. Chances are, this is also where you headed for the earlier Scrappy upgrade that required lemons and apricots, though the olive trees are slightly larger than the fruit trees.

Blue Gate's Olive Grove attracts a ton of players, likely also hunting for olives, lemons, or apricots, so you'll want to be armed with either good equipment or strong charisma. I suggest the latter: befriend them in your mutual search for fruit. As much as I love free loadouts, I recommend just using a cheap kit solely because the safe pocket will come in very handy if you're looking for specific items like olives, so you don't lose them if you die.

Another option is to wait for the Lush Blooms modifier to be active on any of the maps, as this increases your chances of finding olives and other Nature items like lemons, apricots, and mushrooms. When active, you can find small woven baskets that contain these items.