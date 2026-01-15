Embark dev teases Arc Raiders 2026 roadmap with 'multiple maps coming this year' that span 'a spectrum of size'

News
By published

The next roadmap is coming "sometime soon."

Arc Raiders extraction characters
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Embark has yet to reveal the roadmap for Arc Raiders' next year of updates, but it has done the next best thing: vaguely allude to what's to come in an interview. That'd be a recent interview with GamesRadar+, in which design lead Virgil Watkins dished about a variety of topics, including maps.

"There are going to be multiple maps coming this year, and I think it's going to be across a spectrum of size to try to facilitate different types of gameplay," Watkins said. "So you might see some that are smaller, and you might see some that are even grander than what we've got now."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Morgan Park
Morgan Park
Staff Writer

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.