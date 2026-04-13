Make Skyrim's weather feel more impactful with this particle mod
It heckin' wimdy.
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I loved The Witcher 3's wobbly bushes. In the original version of The Witcher 3 they used to sway like they were singing Auld Lang Syne on New Year's Eve, and it really helped bring Velen to life. Particle Wind, a mod by RavenKZP, does the same for Skyrim.
It's not just the shrubbery that'll wobble in the wind. Particle Wind also affects fire, including torches and candles, as well as smoke, steam, the spray of waterfalls, and more. Watching the embers on an alchemy table burner spiral in a breeze or lanterns go horizontal in a strong gust adds more to the immersion than I expected.
You'll need to have SKSE and the Address Library for SKSE Plugins installed, but after that it should be a simple matter of downloading Particle Wind from Nexus Mods. If you find the way things blow around to be a bit much, you can tweak the effect in the ParticleWind.ini file you'll find in Data\SKSE\Plugins. Just alter the fDefaultStrength, maybe dropping it from 2 to 1.5.Article continues below
RavenKZP is responsible for a host of useful Skyrim mods that add things you might not realize are missing until someone points them out. Their other mods include Underwater Bubbles, Universal Arrow Spin, and Weapon Switch Animations Complete, which gives you bespoke animations for a variety of weapon-drawing and -sheathing options the vanilla game lacks.
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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