Make Skyrim's weather feel more impactful with this particle mod

Particle Wind - Skyrim Mod - YouTube Watch On

I loved The Witcher 3's wobbly bushes. In the original version of The Witcher 3 they used to sway like they were singing Auld Lang Syne on New Year's Eve, and it really helped bring Velen to life. Particle Wind, a mod by RavenKZP, does the same for Skyrim.

It's not just the shrubbery that'll wobble in the wind. Particle Wind also affects fire, including torches and candles, as well as smoke, steam, the spray of waterfalls, and more. Watching the embers on an alchemy table burner spiral in a breeze or lanterns go horizontal in a strong gust adds more to the immersion than I expected.

You'll need to have SKSE and the Address Library for SKSE Plugins installed, but after that it should be a simple matter of downloading Particle Wind from Nexus Mods. If you find the way things blow around to be a bit much, you can tweak the effect in the ParticleWind.ini file you'll find in Data\SKSE\Plugins. Just alter the fDefaultStrength, maybe dropping it from 2 to 1.5.

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RavenKZP is responsible for a host of useful Skyrim mods that add things you might not realize are missing until someone points them out. Their other mods include Underwater Bubbles, Universal Arrow Spin, and Weapon Switch Animations Complete, which gives you bespoke animations for a variety of weapon-drawing and -sheathing options the vanilla game lacks.