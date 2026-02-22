Well, someone made an Ulfric Stormcloak Big Naturals mod

And they call the Imperials "milk-drinkers".

First, the Baldur's Gate 3 modding community gave Elminster Big Naturals, and then everyone's favorite dignified corpse Withers too. The Skyrim modding community, not one to be left behind, has finally followed suit.

It began with a request to give Ulfric Stormcloak "Big Naturals" on r/skyrimmods. "Does current technology allow this?" someone innocently asked, while we knew full well the answer would be "yes". It took a day to give the people what they wanted: a mod that gives the Jarl of Windhelm the gigantic gazongas he apparently deserves.

