Well, someone made an Ulfric Stormcloak Big Naturals mod

First, the Baldur's Gate 3 modding community gave Elminster Big Naturals, and then everyone's favorite dignified corpse Withers too. The Skyrim modding community, not one to be left behind, has finally followed suit.

It began with a request to give Ulfric Stormcloak "Big Naturals" on r/skyrimmods. "Does current technology allow this?" someone innocently asked, while we knew full well the answer would be "yes". It took a day to give the people what they wanted: a mod that gives the Jarl of Windhelm the gigantic gazongas he apparently deserves.

Response has been positive. "This is actually how he is first described in the original lore", one commenter helpfully explains. "Finally, a good reason to join the Stormcloaks!" says another.

If you're wondering why the fuck this is happening, apparently Gandalf Big Naturals was a Tumblr meme back in 2022? This one went right by me at the time, or maybe I just blocked it out of my mind. The idea of giving videogame wizards and other authority figures huge honking norks has also spread to Stardew Valley and Oblivion Remastered. Nowhere is safe. Soon wizards with tig ol' bitties will be everywhere. Tear out your eyes before it's too late.