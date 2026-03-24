Popular Skyrim mod returns after 9 years with a major update and a full source code release to keep it relevant 'for many years to come'

Someone check on the Skyrim Nexus Mods, users because one of the most popular mods has reappeared with a new update after nine years.

SkyUI was last updated in 2017 for the release of Skyrim Special Edition, and then it went dormant. Years went by and it remained the best choice for making the game's fussy UI more PC-friendly, but as time went on, some players have had to install other mods to work around its limitations.

In today's surprise update, SkyUI 6, several of those limitations have been fixed. Separate mods that players have been using to supplement SkyUI have been integrated directly into it, saving everyone the hassle of tracking them down. It's also backwards compatible with all the other mods people have been using with it, so nothing should break when you update.

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The mod now supports all versions of Skyrim Special Edition, from 1.5 to the latest version and automatically adjusts to fit different monitor aspect ratios, including 32:9, 21:9, and 4:3. The rest of the changes look like minor tweaks and bug fixes to me, but I'm sure someone out there will see things like "Fixed the missing icon for Firewood" and jump out of their chair.

The most promising news from this update is that SkyUI's source code has now been uploaded to GitHub so it can be "updated for many years to come." This means future updates and bug fixes won't require their own mods. Anyone who wants to help out with the project can now directly submit their contributions and have them implemented into the main mod. In other words, SkyUI won't disappear for nine years again as long as there are people willing to work on it.

This all seems like big news for the people who are still turning Skyrim into exactly the game they've always wanted. People are celebrating over on the Skyrim Mods subreddit, with several users praising its open source availability on GitHub specifically. And over on the actual Nexus Mods page, people are posting extremely specific questions that seem to be keeping the author busy replying to each one. May the Nexus Mods experience never change.