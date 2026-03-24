Popular Skyrim mod returns after 9 years with a major update and a full source code release to keep it relevant 'for many years to come'

News
By published

SkyUI 6 incorporates several of the mods people have been using in the interim.

A bearded man at the Sleeping Giant Inn
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Someone check on the Skyrim Nexus Mods, users because one of the most popular mods has reappeared with a new update after nine years.

SkyUI was last updated in 2017 for the release of Skyrim Special Edition, and then it went dormant. Years went by and it remained the best choice for making the game's fussy UI more PC-friendly, but as time went on, some players have had to install other mods to work around its limitations.

Article continues below
2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.