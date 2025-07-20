The dairy industry would like Gen Z to drink more milk, so they made a Fortnite diner tycoon game
Feels like a mad libs headline, but it's a real one.
Dairy MAX, an organization that represents some 700 dairy farmers, would like kids to drink more milk, and so they've sponsored a Fortnite Creative level.
Diner Tycoon, a custom game mode inside Fortnite, was made as part of Dairy MAX's Level Unlocked digital initiative, a plan "designed by Dairy MAX to connect youth with the power of dairy in a way that fits their modern lifestyle." Thus, Diner Tycoon, where you can "collect ingredients and cook recipes, create delicious dairy-fueled meals, hire workers," and "expand your diner" in a lowkey business simulation.
It is in fact the second game made by Level Unlocked for Fortnite Creative, following Farm Tycoon, which probably seems like a much more obvious way to promote dairy-adjacent practices to the world.
"While Farm Tycoon empowers players to grow and manage their own farms," said Level Unlocked in a press release, "Diner Tycoon brings the journey full circle, offering a complete farm-to-table experience that highlights how real dairy makes its way from farm to fork"
Okay then, Dairy folks. You win. I thought about it and there's lots of things in a diner that are dairy. Cheeses on burgers. Milkshakes. Also actual milk, I guess.
That's right, folks. A farm-to-table Fortnite game mode sponsored by the dairy industry. (Also not made up, dairy has separately been running an esports tournament called The Milk Cup.) The cyberpunk future is here, and it's pretty much exactly as advertised.
You can play Diner Tycoon on its own, dedicated Fortnite Creative island.
Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
