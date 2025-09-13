The BioShock movie is still in the works, but scheduling conflicts mean it likely can't come out before 2027, maybe even later

The screen adaptation of BioShock is still in the works at Netflix, but it sounds like we're going to have a long wait before its release date. The delay is due to director Francis Lawrence's busy schedule, according to an interview with The Direct. Producer Roy Lee didn't reveal much about the film, but hinted at a potentially lengthy wait:

"Well, 'The Long Walk' became a reality because 'BioShock' was delayed for a little bit where we had to do some more script work. And so as the script work is being done, we shot 'The Long Walk,' and [Francis Lawrence] was already committed to doing the next 'Hunger Games' movie. And so it's just waiting for him whenever the 'Hunger Games' is completed, and the script is just being worked on right now."

Lee was referring to Sunrise on the Reaping, a Hunger Games prequel focusing on Haymitch Abernathy's Games. It began filming this summer and is set to release on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence directed all four of the previous Hunger Games films, so it's no surprise he returned for this one. Unfortunately for BioShock fans, that means Lawrence has his hands full for the time being.

Filming for a movie like Sunrise on the Reaping can take several months, followed by months of post-production work afterward. As the director, Lawrence will be involved in every step of the creative process through the film's final edit. So, it's possible he might not be able to return to BioShock until late next year.

Based on Roy Lee's comments to The Direct, it sounds like the BioShock movie has a script ready for Francis Lawrence to look at, but there's still a mountain of work to be done, from casting to filming to editing.

It's likely the BioShock movie won't arrive on Netflix for at least a couple more years. However, we also know from Lee's interview that it sounds like the film will be based on the first BioShock game, so at least the long wait will probably mean we get to see the filmmakers' take on Rapture.