Fortune's Run resumes development following creator's prison release: 'The parole board reviewed my case and instantly kicked my ass out of jail'

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The solo developer known as Dizzie hopes to push a new update in between six to 12 months.

Close up view of Fortune&#039;s Run questgiver
(Image credit: Team Fortune)

Between 2022 and 2024 PC Gamer's Ted Litchfield wrote about Fortune's Run six times. "It's like the Jedi Knight 4 we never got," he wrote in September 2022 about the stylish immersive sim which, like Gloomwood, doubles as an impactful boomer shooter and even has a basketball minigame. It was definitely among the most interesting early access games on Steam for a while, but that abruptly ceased to be the case when its sole developer Dizzie went to jail.

What for? We don't know, but at the time Dizzie provided a bit of context: "I've been sentenced to prison for the next three years. It's a long story, but I've lived a very different life before I was a game developer, and I wasn't living very well. My case is about five years old now, I have been going through the legal process the whole time I've been working on this."

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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