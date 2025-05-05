V Rising is doing big numbers on Steam after its recent update, plus it's 50% off

V Rising - Invaders of Oakveil Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Vampire survival action game V Rising is having a pretty dang good couple of weeks, posting Steam numbers it hasn't seen since launch after a major update added a new region last Monday.

Per SteamDB, V Rising's concurrent player count has climbed as high as 75,000 players in the past 24 hours, putting it firmly in the top played games on Steam right now.

The version 1.1 Invaders of Oakveil update is free to all players and includes a new area of the map to explore, a terrible poisoned forest inhabited by a vicious witch and her minions.

"Explore the once-pristine wilds of Oakveil, now beset by an invading force of raiders, infesting the land with dark magic to harvest in service of a terrible ritual. Megara the Serpent Queen, a powerful witch, commands her legion of Venom Blades to scour, corrupt, and bleed the land of a precious mystical resource: Venom Sap," says developer Stunlock of the 1.1 update.

Other banner features of the update are new abilities and weapons, a new weapon reforging system based around blood mixing, some quality of life around crafting from your storage, and as always new castle decor because the real reason to play V Rising is to be a vampire castle architect and decorator.

You can find V Rising on Steam where it's normally $35 but is on sale for $17.50 until May 12.