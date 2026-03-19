Vampire Crawlers, the 'Turbo Wildcard' Vampire Survivors spinoff, is coming in April
The demo is still available on Steam, too, so you can give it a try before the time comes to buy.
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Just four months after it was announced, Vampire Crawlers, the Vampire Survivors-spinoff card game described by PC Gamer's Wes Fenlon as "Wolverine for your social calendar," has a release date. Developer Poncle announced today that the new high-speed time sink will go live on April 21, and will carry a price tag of $10.
First things first: What exactly does "Wolverine for your social calendar" even mean? That it's a real danger to your free time, basically. Wes teed up Vampire Crawlers' Next Fest demo in February, intending to take it for a "brief spin," and ended up blowing two solid hours on it.
"Sure, it looks a bit frivolous. And in terms of head-scratching strategy, Vampire Crawlers does still seem to fall on the light end of the deckbuilder spectrum," he wrote of his experience, "But just like Vampire Survivors, I suspect that's what will make it so dangerous. Just one more run, right? How long could it take?"Article continues below
That sounds pretty promising, and Poncle said the full release will feature "more cards, more places to crawl, and more hours to say goodbye to!"
Vampire Crawlers will be available for PC on Steam on April 21, and if you're curious but not convinced, the demo is still available so you can get a taste before you fully commit. It's also coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on the same day—April 21, remember—and will follow on mobile devices later in the year.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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