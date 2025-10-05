It took 14 years for a streamer to walk to the Far Lands in Minecraft, but his long journey is finally over

The limits of Minecraft's procedural-generation math become apparent the further away you get from your starting position. First you cross into the jitters, a region where movement gets all, well, jittery. Keep going and eventually you'll reach the Far Lands, an alien landscape where patterns of blocks stop resolving into pleasant hills and streams, instead forming gigantic sky-dominating structures that reach to the topmost limit of block-generation where they're sheared flat, with dark crevices running between them.

Kurt J. Mac began his long walk to the Far Lands in March of 2011, and on October 4, 2025, he finally arrived. He's been streaming his journey as Far Lands or Bust on Twitch, taking donations for charity as he goes and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Child's Play, Direct Relief, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East over the years.

Finally arriving at the Far Lands, kurtjmac climbed to the top of them to take some screenshots, briefly experiencing existential horror when he saw his completely dark character model in the third-person view. "Aah! I don't exist!"

Climbing back down to the ground, he assembled a sign to memorialize the spot. "Here Farlanders First Set Foot upon Far Lands! October 4, 2025" it says. Accompanied by his dog Wolfie, kurtjmac has since continued exploring, meeting a Far Lands cow and trying not to get eaten by spiders. "Now we've gotta play Minecraft," as he put it.