Minecraft has revealed its final batch of baby mobs ahead of the spring update, and they might be the cutest ones yet

My heart can't take any more.

Panda babies in jungle house in Minecraft
(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft is hopefully gearing up to roll out its first drop of 2026 in the next month or so, and while it currently looks like we've only got a bunch of baby mobs on the way, I'm not complaining. I thought we'd peaked after it was announced that foxes would be getting new baby models, but having seen the latest announcement, it looks like we've got another thing coming.

Five new baby mobs have been revealed, and they are just as adorable, if not moreso, than the last. Most importantly, this new batch includes one of the greatest mobs of all time: the panda. Not only are we getting an adorable new look for the default baby panda, but this new two-pixel eye look applies to all of the panda variations too, such as the tongue out model and the one with a snotty nose, which for some reason feels particularly adorable despite being inherently gross.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

