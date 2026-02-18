Minecraft has revealed its final batch of baby mobs ahead of the spring update, and they might be the cutest ones yet

Minecraft is hopefully gearing up to roll out its first drop of 2026 in the next month or so, and while it currently looks like we've only got a bunch of baby mobs on the way, I'm not complaining. I thought we'd peaked after it was announced that foxes would be getting new baby models, but having seen the latest announcement, it looks like we've got another thing coming.

Five new baby mobs have been revealed, and they are just as adorable, if not moreso, than the last. Most importantly, this new batch includes one of the greatest mobs of all time: the panda. Not only are we getting an adorable new look for the default baby panda, but this new two-pixel eye look applies to all of the panda variations too, such as the tongue out model and the one with a snotty nose, which for some reason feels particularly adorable despite being inherently gross.

Speaking of noses, the Snifflet is part of this bundle too, alongside the baby Strider, Zoglin, and Hoglin. Basically, it feels like this collection of mobs targets the Nether more than anything else, with the addition of the precious panda cubs. I can't say I'll be rushing through a portal to get a look at these new babies the second they launch, especially not when I've got so many to track down in the overworld first, but at least once I'm geared up and ready to go in, I know they'll be there.

As much as I appreciated farm animals and passive mobs getting the baby treatment, it's been nice to see a wider variety get the same. Even baby zombies, zombie villagers, and Husks are in this drop, which I never thought I'd be excited about as baby zombies are the bane of my life in this game.

The blog post announcing these babies made it very clear that this would be the final set of baby mobs announced too, which should mean the next update includes an official name for the drop alongside a release date. As it currently stands, we know that the update is coming sometime in spring, but aside from that, it's anyone's guess. I'm just hoping it comes soon so I can stop daydreaming about filling my base with baby pandas and praying they never grow up.